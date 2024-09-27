Ell-Saline cruises past Canton-Galva

The Ell-Saline would open up 8man DI district 3 play as they travel to Canton to take on the Canton-Galva Eagles for the first road game of the season. The Cardinals would use short fields and a shutdown defense to cruise to a 46-0 victory by halftime.

Canton-Galva would win the coin toss and choose to receive. On the Eagles first possession sophomore quarterback Jaxon Chrislip would get picked off by Cardinal linebacker Branton Gosvener and Ell-Saline would have a short field. Two plays later senior running back Melvin Lutes would punch it in from 8-yards out and the Cardinals led 8-0.

After another Cardinal interception by junior Lucas Correra, junior wide receiver/running back Kas Kramer would find the edge and run it in from 13-yards out. The Cardinals would lead 16-0 after the 1st quarter.

Ell-Saline would keep piling it on in the 2nd quarter as junior quarterback Reese Krone would find junior tight end Trey Williams on a 23-yard screen pass and he would find the endzone on a 4th and 13 play.

Kas Kramer would add his second rushing touchdown of the game with 6:15 left to go in the half as he would score on a 4-yard run and extend the Cardinal lead to 32-0.

The Cardinals would score two more rushing touchdowns in the ballgame from Reese Krone and the game winner from Lucas Correa with 1:55 left in the 1st half as they would roll to a 46-0 win.

With the win the Cardinals move to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play and will be back in Brookville next Friday for homecoming against the Solomon Gorillas. With the loss Canton-Galva falls to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in district play and will be back at home next week against a tough Little River squad.

Player of the Game: Kas Kramer

H&R Block of the Game: Trey Williams

Box Score

Ell-Saline (3-1, 1-0) – 16 – 30 – 0 – 0 / 46

Canton-Galva (2-2,0-1) – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 0