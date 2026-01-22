Ell-Saline Cardinals With A Pair of Lopsided Wins Against Solomon in Round 2 of Eli J. Walter Invitational

Pictures courtesy of Kin Hurst

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 50, SOLOMON 28

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals picked up their 3rd win of the season behind a career night from sophomore Paisley Jensen who knocked down 31 points as they took care the Solomon Lady Gorillas 50-28. The lady Gorillas were searching for their first win of the season as they came into the night 0-11.

The lady Cards got things going right from the start and didn’t look back as they raced out to a 22-10 lead at halftime

Ell-Saline and Jensen continued to dominate coming out of the locker room as they outscored the lady Gorillas 15-6 in the 3rd and had a comfortable 37-16 lead going into the final quarter.

Solomon fought in the 4th quarter but Ell-Saline still won the quarter 13-12 as the lady Cards coasted to a 50-28 win.

Paisley Jensen led the way for the Lady Cardinals as she knocked down a career high 31 points.

Brielle Hemmy finished with 10 points to lead the lady Gorillas in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 3-9 on the season and will play in the 5th place game against Elyria Christian at Noon tomorrow in Elbing. Solomon drops to 0-11 on the season and will play Wichita Classical in the 7th place game in Elbing tomorrow.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen (31 Points)

BOX SCORE

SOLOMON (0-11) – 6 – 4 – 6 – 12 / 28

ELL-SALINE (3-9) – 12 – 10 – 15 – 13 / 50

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Paisley Jensen 31, Aubrey Smith 6, Aubree Stout/Genna Stelter 4, Bret Hecker 3, Emma Courtney-Bowles/Lauren Taylor 1.

Solomon – Brielle Hemmy 10, Karis Nordgren 9, Ashley Mead/Faith Manning 3, Zoey Steele 2, Rebekah Westerman 1.

BOYS: #2-2A ELL-SALINE 80, SOLOMON 33

In the second game of the doubleheader Ell-Saline would use a huge night from Reese Krone and would stay perfect on the season with a 80-35 victory.

Solomon coming off a win against Republic County 47-41 on Tuesday came in with a 9-2 record.

Ell-Saline raced out to a quick lead as they opened the game with an alley-oop dunk from Kas Kramer to Trey Williams that set the tone for the entire game. The Cardinals led 25-6 after the 1st quarter.

Solomon battled in the 2nd but the Cardinals were still able to outscore the Gorillas 15-11 in the quarter and Ell-Saline took a 40-17 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals came out of the locker room on fire as they put up another 25 in the 3rd quarter as they took a commanding 65-28 lead into the final stanza.

Even with a running clock in the 4th the Cardinals continued to put up points as Branton Gosvener would come off the bench and knock down 10 in the quarter. The Cardinals outscored the Gorillas 15-7 in the final 8 minutes and cruised to their 12th win of the season by the score of 80-35.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished the night with a career high with 23 points. Kas Kramer (17), Trey Williams (13) and Branton Gosvener (10) also reached double digits for the Cards.

Cameron Herring lead the Gorillas with 8 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 12-0 on the season and will play in the championship game against Berean Academy at 1:30pm tomorrow in Elbing. Solomon drops to 9-3 on the season and will play Wichita Classical in the 3rd place game in Elbing tomorrow.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (23 Points)

BOX SCORE

SOLOMON (9-3) – 6 – 11 – 11 – 7 / 35

ELL-SALINE (12-0) – 25 – 15 – 25 – 15 / 80

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline –Reese Krone 23, Kas Kramer 17, Trey Williams 13, Branton Gosvener 10, Collin Dent 9, Landon May/Hunter Goscha 3, Kade Christy 2

Solomon – Cameron Herring 8, Breken Coup 7, Calvin Mattison 6, Jack Westhead 5, Ty Harris 4, Justus Nordgren 3, Koehn Duryea 2.