Ell-Saline Cardinals Take The Court on Saturday And Splits with Rural Vista

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

GIRLS: RURAL VISTA 55, ELL-SALINE 40

The Ell-Saline lady Cardinals kept it close for most of the game until Rural Vista Lady Heat would start to pull away late as they captured a 55-40 win. Both teams were coming off a game Friday night but fatigue did not seem like a factor for either team.

Both squads came out firing from behind the arc and Ell-Saline’s Aubrey Smith was able to knock down two of them for the Cardinals to keep it close. The lady Heat would lead after the 1st quarter 16-10.

Rural Vista extended their lead to 29-18 going into the locker room as they outscored the lady Cards 13-8 in the frame.

Ell-Saline came out of the locker room clicking and would dominate the 3rd quarter as they outscored the lady Heat 14-9 in the quarter and closed the gap to 38-32.

The lady Heat caught fire in the 4th quarter as they ended the game on a 17-8 run that ended in a 55-40 victory for Rural Vista.

Aubrey Smith led the way for the Lady Cardinals in the loss as she ended the night with a career high 14 points.

Kaimey Evans finished the night with a game high 19 points for the lady Heat. Lillliana Stillwell (10) would also finish in double figures for Rural Vista.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-7 on the season and are finally back in Brookville for the first time since December 9th and get back to Heart of America league play as they take on Hutch Trinity. Rural Vista moves to 5-3 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday against Centre.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubrey Smith (14 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (1-7) – 10 – 8 – 14 – 8 / 40

RURAL VISTA (5-3) – 16 – 13 – 9 – 17 / 55

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Aubrey Smith 14, Aubree Stout 8, Levaya Aulner 7, Paisley Jensen 4, Marcella Garber 3, Genna Stelter/Lauren Taylor 2.

Rural Vista – Kaimey Evans 17, Lilliana Stillwell 10, Atley Johnson/Journey Peterson 8, Reagan Feist 6, Molly Honnicut 4.

BOYS: #3-2A ELL-SALINE 57, RURAL VISTA 32

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals used a huge night from Big Reese Krone for the 2nd straight night to stay perfect with a 57-32 win over Rural Vista. Krone who went for 17 on Friday night against Remington used his big frame to drop a career high 22 points on the Heat.

Krone carried the team in the 1st quarter scoring 6 of Ell-Saline’s 8 points in the quarter but Rural Vista led after the 1st 10-8.

The lead was short lived as Reese Krone dominated the 2nd quarter scoring 10 of his 22 in the frame. Trey Williams scored 6 of his 8 in the quarter as the Cardinals outscored the Heat 21-5 and took a 29-15 lead into halftime.

Collin Dent and Kas Kramer controlled the Cardinals offense coming out the locker room as they accounted for 16 of Ell=Saline’s 20 points in the quarter. The Cardinals doubled up the Heat 20-10 in the quarter and had comfortable 49-25 lead going into the final eight minutes.

It was back and forth for the final quarter that included a running clock halfway through the quarter and the Ell-Saline Cardinals were victorious 57-32.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished the night with a career high 22 points. Kas Kramer also reached double figures with 17.

Tucker Mein lead the Heat with 12 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 8-0 on the season and are finally back in Brookville for the first time since December 9th and get back to Heart of America league play as they take on Hutch Trinity. Rural Vista drops to 4-4 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday against Centre.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (22 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (8-0) – 8 – 21 – 20 – 8 / 57

RURAL VISTA (4-4) – 10 – 5 – 10 – 7 / 32

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Reese Krone 22, Kas Kramer 17, Collin Dent 9, Trey Williams 8, Landon May 1.

Rural Vista – Tucker Mein 12, Tyler Brockmeier 6, Bryson Allen 5, Celian Van Bemtem 4, Cameron Misitc 3, Grant Eskeldson 2.