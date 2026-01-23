Ell-Saline Cardinals Suffer First Loss of the Season to Berean Academy in Eli J. Walter Invitational Championship Game; Lady Cards Fall to Elyria Christian in Fifth Place Game

GIRLS: ELYRIA CHRISTIAN 61, ELL-SALINE 44

The Ell-Saline lady Cardinals landed in the 5th place game against the Elyria Christian lady Eagles Friday afternoon to finish up the Eli J. Walter Invitational. The Lady Eagles used a big first half as they rolled to a 61-44 win.

Elyria Christian’s Gracie Prescott and Joy Pyle got off to a fast start as they allotted for all 23 lady Eagle points in the quarter. Elyria lead after one 23-4.

The Ell-Saline lady Cardinals and Aubrey Smith got things going in the second quarter and closed they gap but the lady Eagles took a 36-13 lead into the locker room.

The lady Cards would win the 2nd half as they knocked down 5 three’s in the half. Abby Kejr and Jadalyn Weis had two a piece and Aubrey Smith had the other. But the damage had already been down as the lady Eagles earned 5th place with a 61-44 victory.

Aubrey Smith led the way for the Lady Cardinals as she knocked down 11 points.

Gracie Prescott finished with a game high 26 points for the lady Eagles. Joy Pyle (17) also reached double figures on the night,

Ell-Saline drops to 3-10 on the season and will return back to Brookville next Tuesday and welcome the Marion Lady Warriors to town. Elyria Christian moves to 6-9 on the season and are at home next Tuesday against Hanover.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubrey Smith (11 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (6-9) – 23 – 13 – 16 – 9 / 61

ELL-SALINE (3-10) – 4 – 9 – 14 – 17 / 44

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Aubrey Smith 11, Paisley Jensen/Abby Kejr 8, Jadalyn Weis/Aubree Stout 6, Levaya Aulner

Elyria Christian – Gracie Prescott 26, Joy Pyle 17, Abigail Stone 8, Amelia Moody 5, Haven Bowen/Isabelle Stucky, Caroline Anderson 1.

BOYS: #7-2A BEREAN ACADEMY 45, #2-2A ELL-SALINE 27

The championship game on the boys side featured two ranked Heart of America league opponents the #2 ranked Ell-Saline Cardinals against the #7 ranked Berean Academy Warriors. Ell-Saline came into the matchup a perfect 12-0 and Berean Academy at 11-1 with a lone loss to #3 ranked Sacred Heart 50-47. The Ell-Saline Cardinals were trying to win the Eli j. Walter Invitational but the Warriors used a home court advantage and a big first quarter to knock off the undefeated Ell-Saline Cardinals.

Berean’s Nolan Sweazy started off red hot as he was able to score 8 points in the opening quarter as the Warriors raced out to a 18-5 lead after one.

Ell-Saline got a spark off the bench in the 2nd quarter with Lucas Swetson coming in and knocking down two big 3’s for the Cardinals as they were able to bring it to with five 20-15 before Berean hit a shot at the buzzer to take a 22-15 lead into halftime.

The Cardinals struggled to knock down shots and were outscored 13-3 in the 3rd quarter as Berean started to pull away with a 35-18 lead.

The 4th quarter was back and forth as Berean outscored Ell-Saline 10-9 in the final 8 minutes and the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season 45-27.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished the night with 9 points.

Nolan Sweazy lead the Warriors with a game high 18 points. Jace Unruh (10) also found double digits for Berean.

Ell-Saline drops to 12-1 on the season and will return back to Brookville next Tuesday and welcome the Marion Warriors to town. Berean Academy moves to 12-1 on the season and are at home next Friday against Elyria Christian.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (9 Points)

BOX SCORE

BEREAN ACADEMY (12-1) – 18 – 4 – 13 – 10 / 45

ELL-SALINE (12-1) – 5 – 10 – 3 – 9 / 27

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline –Reese Krone 9, Lucas Swetson 6, Trey Williams 5, Collin Dent 4, Kas Kramer 3.

Berean Academy – Nolan Sweazy 18, Jace Unruh 10, Lawson Wiebe 9, Emory Kukula 4, Wyatt Friesen/Will Snook 2.