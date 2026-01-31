Ell-Saline Cardinals Stay Red Hot With Big Win Over Hoisington 69-45; Ell-Saline Lady Cards Continuing to Improve Fall to Hoisington 46-14

Pictures courtesy of Diane Dowell

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back in action Friday night as they welcomed the Hoisington Cardinals to Brookville in a non league matchup. Hoisington Cardinals would take the girls game 46-14 and the Ell-Saline Cardinals would take the boys game 69-45

GIRLS: HOISINGTON 46, ELL-SALINE 14

The Ell-Saline Lady Cards started off strong as they played stout defense in the 1st and Aubrey Smith hit a big 3 to keep it close. Hoisington only led 9-5 after the first quarter.

Baskets were hard to come by for Ell-Saline as Hoisington started to pull away in the 2nd. Hoisington won the 2nd quarter 13-2 and took a 22-7 lead into halftime.

The offensive woes continued in the 2nd half for Ell-Saline as they struggled to knock down shots. Hoisington outscored Ell-Saline 24-7 in the 2nd half as they picked up their 8th win of the season with a 46-14 win.

Aubree Stout and Paisley Jensen led the way for Ell-Saline as they both scored 4 points.

Kelsi Maier finished with a game high 10 points for Hoisington. Marley Bittel and Laeya Black both chipped in 9 in the win.

Ell-Saline drops to 3-12 on the season will travel to Bennington next Tuesday to take on the lady Bulldogs for the second time this season. Hoisington moves to 8-4 on the season and will on the road next Tuesday to take on the Smoky Valley.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubree Stout & Paisley Jensen (4 Points)

BOX SCORE

HOISINGTON (8-4) – 9 – 13– 10 – 14 / 46

ELL-SALINE (3-12) – 5 – 2 – 4 – 3 / 14

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Aubree Stout/Paisley Jensen 4, Aubrey Smith 3, Levaya Aulner 2, Genna Stelter 1.

Hoisington – Kelsi Maier 10, Marley Bittel/Laeya Black 9, Tianna Lutters 7, Kinley Wilkins 5, Kennedy Mason 3, Reece Aylward 2, Addison Hanzlick 1.

BOYS: #5-2A ELL-SALINE 69, HOISINGTON 45

In the nightcap Ell-Saline used a huge 2nd half and big nights from Trey Williams and Kas Kramer to beat a really tough Hoisington squad. Despite Hoisington’s record of 8-6 they have a ton of talent including Mason Martin who averages over 20 points per game and Brody Pfannenstiel who is a Division I football prospect as a Junior. Pfannenstiel holds offers to play D-I football at KSU, KU, Illinios, Michigan State and Minnesota. But it was the 13-1 Ell-Saline Cardinals that stayed red hot as they pulled away in the 2nd half with a 69-45 win.

Collin Dent got the action going for Ell-Saline in the first quarter as he knocked down 2 triples to help Ell-Saline race out to a 15-7 lead after the 1st quarter.

Mason Martin and Hoisington battled back in the 2nd quarter hitting some big shots as they outscored Ell-Saline 17-13 in the frame. Ell-Saline held a 4 point lead 28-24 going into the locker room.

Trey Williams and Kas Kramer took over the game in the 2nd half for Ell-Saline. Kramer scored 16 of his 22 points and Williams scored 12 of his career high 22 in half. Ell-Saline dominated the half as they outscored Hoisington 41-21 in the final sixteen minutes as they pulled away with a huge 69-45 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams and Kas Kramer who both finished with 22. Collin Dent (10) also found double digits for Ell-Saline.

Mason Martin finished with a game high 24 points to lead Hoisington in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 14-1 on the season will travel to Bennington next Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs for the 3rd time this season. Hoisington drops to 8-7 on the season and will on the road next Tuesday to take on the Smoky Valley.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams and Kas Kramer (22 Points)

BOX SCORE

HOISINGTON (8-7) – 7 – 17 – 12 – 9 / 45

ELL-SALINE (14-1) – 15 – 13 – 19 – 22 / 69

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline –Trey Williams/Kas Kramer 22, Collin Dent 10, Reese Krone 7, Branton Gosvener 5, Lucas Swetson 3.

Hoisington– Mason Martin 24, Drew Hekele 6, Carson Mason/Kobe Crawford/Preston Merlau 4, Brody Pfannenstiel 3.