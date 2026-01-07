Ell-Saline Cardinals Stay Perfect With Road Win Over Inman: Lady Cards Struggle Against a Ranked Lady Teutons Squad

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back in action Tuesday night for the first time in 2026 as they opened Heart of America league play as they traveled south to Inman to take on the Teutons. The lady Teutons were just too much to the young lady Cards as they would fall 71-10. The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys would stay perfect on the season as they would pull out a big road win 47-37.

GIRLS: #7-2A INMAN 71, ELL-SALINE 10

It was a tough night for the lady Cards as they were battling illness over the winter break and struggled with turnovers as they just could not get it going.

Ell-Saline got their leading scorer back in sophomore Paisley Jensen after a brief injury but she would not play in the 2nd half due to sickness.

Inman pressured the young lady Cards from the very beginning and raced out to 30-5 lead after the first quarter. Inman’s Ellie Thimmesch scored 12 of her 17 points in the quarter.

Coach Harris and the lady Teutons kept their pedal to the floor in the 2nd quarter as they outscored the lady Cards 23-1 in the frame. Inman took at commanding 53-6 lead into the locker room.

Inman continued to coast in the 2nd half as they outscored the lady Cards 18-4 in the final 16 minutes that included a scoreless 4th quarter for Ell-Saline. The #7 ranked team in 2A was just too much for the lady Cards as Inman won big 71-10.

Aubree Stout led the way for the Lady Cardinals in the loss as she ended the night with 5 points.

Ellie Thimmesch finished the night with a game high 17 points for the lady Teutons. Kenna Woods(12) and Raynee Eddy(10) would also finish in double figures for Inman.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-5 on the season and 0-1 in HOA league play as they are back on the road on Friday as they travel to Remington to take on a ranked lady Broncos squad. Inman moves to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in HOA play and will be on the road Friday against Wichita Classical.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubree (5 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (1-5) – 5 – 1 – 4 – 0 / 10

INMAN (5-2) –30 – 23 – 11 – 7 / 71

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Aubree Stout 5, Bret Hecker 2, Levaya Aulner/Genna Stelter/Marcella Garber 1.

Inman – Ellie Thimmesch 17, Kenna Woods 12, Raynee Eddy 10, Allison Schrag/Maddie Parsons 9, Natalie Siemens 6, Morgan Froese 5, Ella Tatro 3.

BOYS: #3-2A ELL-SALINE 47, INMAN 37

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking to stay perfect as they opened up Heart on America league play against a scrappy 5-1 Inman Teuton team. The Cardinals kept the Teutons at a safe distance most of the night as they would stay undefeated with a 10 point win.

The Cardinals opened the game with an alley-oop dunk from Kas Kramer to Trey Williams that set the tone for the game. It was back and forth for most of the 1st quarter as Trey Williams would hit a big 3 to extend the Cardinal lead to 9-5 after the 1st.

The Cards defense continued to shine in the 2nd quarter as Ell-Saline outscored the Teutons 14-7 and take a 23-12 lead into halftime. Kas Kramer knocked down two big 3’s in the quarter.

Kramer continued to put in work in the 3rd quarter as he scored 8 of Ell-Saline’s 14 points in the quarter and the Cards lead by 15 going into the final quarter.

Inman would scratch and claw in the final 8 minutes and outscored the Cardinals 15-10 in the quarter but the damage was done and Ell-Saline stayed perfect with a 47-37 road win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Kas Kramer who finished the night with a season high 17 points. Trey also reached double figures with 13.

Kru Harris finished with 13 for Inman in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-0 on the season and 1-0 in HOA league play as they are back on the road on Friday as they travel to Remington to take on the Broncos. Inman drops to 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in HOA play and will be on the road Friday against a ranked Wichita Classical team.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer (17 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (6-0) – 9 – 14 – 14 – 10 / 47

INMAN (5-2) –5 – 7 – 10 – 15 / 37

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 17, Trey Williams 13, Reese Krone 9, Collin Dent 4, Landon May/Branton Gosvener 2.

Inman – Kru Harris 13, Creighton Friesen 6, Jayce Jennings/Malachi Brunk 5, Cooper Wiens 4, Tyler Jerrick 3, Cohen Liebelt 1.