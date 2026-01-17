Ell-Saline Cardinals Put On A Clinic Against Sedgwick with A 72-19 Victory. Late Surge By Ell-Saline Lady Cards Comes up Short in 53-41 Loss

Pictures courtesy of Diane Dowell at Salina Photography

GIRLS: SEDGWICK 53, ELL-SALINE 41

Coming off their second win of the season the Ell-Saline was looking to stay on the winning side of things as they welcomed the 1-8 Sedgwick Cardinals to Brookville. Ell-Saline would use a late surge and big 4th quarter from sophomore Aubrey Smith but fall short in the end 53-41.

Ell-Saline knocked down their first 2 shots and quickly had a 4-0 lead. Ell-Saline had a slight 6-5 lead after the first quarter.

Then Sedgwick’s Ella Vondracek took over the game. Sedgwick outscored Ell-Saline 19-10 in the 2nd quarter and 17 of those points came from Vondracek who ended the night with a career high 32 points. Sedgwick took a 24-16 lead into the locker room.

Sedgwick extended their lead coming out of halftime as they won the 3rd quarter 16-10 and had a 40-26 lead going into the final quarter,

Aubrey Smith and the Ell-Saline Cardinals would catch fire in the 4th as Smith knocked down 3 triples and even had the Cardinals within 3 points a couple times. A late push and some free throws by Vondracek sealed the game for Sedgwick as they started to pull away and went on to win 53-41.

Aubrey Smith led the way for Ell-Saline as she knocked down a career high 16 points. Paisley Jensen (10) also finished in double figures for the lady Cards.

Ell-Saline drops to 2-8 on the season and 1-3 in HOA league play and will open the Eli J. Walter Invitational next Tuesday as they travel to Belleville to take on the Republic County lady Buffs for the 2nd time this season. The lady Buffs won the earlier matchup 45-32. Sedgwick moves to 2-8 on the season and 1-3 in league play are playing in the Pretty Prairie Midseason tournament next week.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubrey Smith (16 Points)

BOX SCORE

SEDGWICK (2-8) – 5 – 19 – 16 – 13 / 53

ELL-SALINE (2-8) – 6 – 10 – 10 – 15 / 41

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Aubrey Smith 16, Paisley Jensen 10, Aubree Stout 8, Levaya Aulner 7.

Sedgwick – Ella Vondracek 32, Elliana Chapman/Alivia Burns 8, Kinzleigh Reyes 3, Maddyson Evans 2.

BOYS: #2-2A ELL-SALINE 72, SEDGWICK 19

In the night cap the Cardinals of Ell-Saline showed why they are the #2 team in Class 2A as the 3-headed monster of Reese Krone, Trey Williams and Kas Kramer put on an absolute clinic as they coasted to a 72-19 win to stay perfect in the first half of the season.

Ell-Saline raced out to a 17-0 before Sedgwick even scored their first basket. Trey Williams scored 9 in the quarter and Kas Kramer added 7 as the Cardinals led 20-2 after one.

Reese Krone and Kas Kramer dominated the 2nd quarter for Ell-Saline as they continued to pile it on. Krone scored 9 of his game high 19 in the frame and Kramer added another 7. Ell-Saline took a staggering 40-6 lead into halftime.

The third quarter belonged to Trey Williams and Reese Krone, Williams scored 9 of his 18 in quarter while Krone pitched in 8. Ell-Saline took a 61-17 lead into the final stanza.

Even with a running clock in the 4th and the starters sitting the whole quarter the Ell-Saline Cardinals still outscored Sedgwick 11-2 in the quarter. Nine of those 11 points came from Branton Gosvener who only played the final 8 minutes and the Ell-Saline Cardinals cruised to a 72-19 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished the night with a game high 19 points. Kas Kramer and Trey Williams both added 18 of their own in the win.

Cole McGinn led Sedgwick with 6 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 10-0 on the season and 4-0 in HOA league play and will open the Eli J. Walter Invitational next Tuesday as they travel to Belleville to take on the Bennington Bulldogs for the 2nd time this season. Ell-Saline took the earlier matchup 78-53. Sedgwick moves to 3-7 on the season and -04 in league play are playing in the Pretty Prairie Midseason tournament next week.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (19 Points)

BOX SCORE

SEDGWICK (3-7) – 2 – 4 – 11 – 2 / 19

ELL-SALINE (10-0) – 20 – 20 – 21 – 11 / 72

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Reese Krone 19, Kas Kramer/Trey Williams 18, Branton Gosvener 9, Collin Dent 4, Lucas Swetson 2.

Sedgwick – Cole McGinn 6, Maverick Stauth 3, Holden Ferralez/Owen Luper/Drew Stucky/Lane McGinn/Karson Roberts 2.