Ell-Saline Cardinals Dominate As They Sweep Hutch Trinity Tuesday Night

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 53, HUTCH TRINITY 34

Ell-Saline picks up its second win of the season Tuesday night as they dominate the Hutch Trinity Lady Celtics from start to finish.

The Cardinals raced out to an early lead as they played stifling defense to open the game. Ell-Saline led 14-5 after the first quarter.

Trinity figured things out in the 2nd quarter and were able to slow down the lady Cards offense just a bit. Trinity outscored Ell-Saline 10-9 in the frame but the Ell-Saline Cardinals still took a 23-15 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline came out of the locker room and put together their best quarter of the season as Paisley Jensen scored 8 and Aubrey Smith added 5 in the quarter. The lady Cards outscored the lady Celtics 21-7 in the 3rd quarter and took a commanding 44-22 lead into the final stanza.

Trinity outscored Ell-Saline 12-9 in the final eight minutes but the damage had been done as Ell-Saline picks up their 2nd win of the season by a score of 53-34.

Paisley Jensen led the way for the Lady Cardinals as she knocked down a career high 15 points. Levaya Aulner (12) and Aubrey Smith (11) both finished in double figures for the lady Cards as well.

Both Anika Paulsrud and Cienna Maskill would finish with 9 points to lead the lady Celtics in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 2-7 on the season and 1-2 in HOA league play and are back in Brookville Friday night as they play Sedgwick in the battle of the Cardinals. Trinity drops to 0-9 on the season and 0-4 in league play and are at home against Remington Friday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen (15 Points)

BOX SCORE

TRINITY (0-9) – 5 – 10 – 7 – 12 / 34

ELL-SALINE (2-7) – 14 – 9 – 21 – 9 / 53

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Paisley Jensen 15, Levaya Aulner 12, Aubrey Smith 11, Aubree Stout 7, Genna Stelter/Bret Hecker 4.

Hutch Trinity – Anika Paulsrud/Cienna Maskill 9, Brecken Dowsey 5, Azlyn Cost 4, Emma Martin 3, Eilley Cost/Alyssa Guajardo 2.

BOYS: #2-2A ELL-SALINE 64, HUTCH TRINTY 33

In the second game of the doubleheader Ell-Saline would use a huge first quarter as they would stay perfect on the season with a 64-33 victory.

Ell-Saline raced out to 13-0 lead before Trinity called a timeout and was able to get on the board after the timeout. Kas Kramer knocked down 3-3 pointers and Trey Williams would add 7 points of his own as the Cardinals led 23-4 after the 1st quarter.

There was no slowing down in the 2nd quarter for the Cardinals as it was Reese Krone’s turn to dominate. Krone score 9 of his 13 points in the 2nd quarter and the Cardinals took a 42-14 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals continued to dominate in the 2nd half as they would have a running clock in the 4th. Ell-Saline outscored Trinity 22-19 in the 2nd half as they coasted to a 64-33 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams who finished the night tying a career high with 21 points. Kas Kramer (16) and Reese Krone (13) also reached double digits for the Cards.

Alex Guajardo lead the Celtics with 9 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in HOA league play and are back in Brookville Friday night as they play Sedgwick in the battle of the Cardinals. Trinity drops to 3-6 on the season and 1-3 in league play and are at home against Remington Friday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (21 Points)

BOX SCORE

TRINITY (0-9) – 4 – 10 – 9 – 10 / 33

ELL-SALINE (9-0) – 23 – 19 – 18 – 4 / 64

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline –Trey Williams 21, Kas Kramer 16, Reese Krone 13, Collin Dent 8, Branton Gosvener 4, Lucas Swetson 2.

Hutch Trinity – Alex Guajardo 9, Beau Towell 7, Roberto Guerrero/Lucas Griffith 4, Lawson Dowsey 3, Ian Rios/Tyler Casebolt/Adahir Guerrero 2.