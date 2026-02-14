Ell-Saline Cardinals Cruise Past Central Christian Academy on Senior Night; Lady Cards Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime to Lady Lions

Picture courtesy of Diane Dowell

It was Senior Night in Brookville Friday night as the the Ell-Saline Cardinals welcomed the Central Christian Lions to town. The lady Cards lost in overtime 48-40 and then the Cardinals won the boys game 61-33.

GIRLS: CENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 48, ELL-SALINE 40 (OT)

Ell-Saline lady Cards lost a heart breaker Friday night as they led for most of the game before falling in overtime 48-40.

The lady Cards played great defense to start the game and was able to knock down some shots as they led 7-5 after the 1st quarter.

Ell-Saline continued to stay in control in the 2nd quarter as they outscored the lady Lions 7-4 to extend their lead to 14-9 going into the locker room.

CCA clawed back in the 3rd quarter even taking an 18-17 lead at one point before the lady Cards scored the next 7 to take a 24-18 lead into the final quarter.

Ell-Saline led by as many 9 at one point before CCA came roaring back. With under 30 seconds to go in regulation CCA would get the ball back and down by 3. Eliana Magana hit a contested 3 from the top of the key as time expired to tie the game up at 39 a piece. The game went into overtime as Ell-Saline was outscored 21-15 in the final 8 minutes.

CCA used the momentum to outscore Ell-Saline 9-1 in overtime as they pulled out the comeback on the road with a 48-40 win.

Paisley Jensen led the way for Ell-Saline as she knocked down 14 points in the loss. Aubrey Smith chipped in 10 as the other lady Card to reach double figures.

Eliana Magana (19), Emily Armstrong (11) and Laila Hernandez (10) all reached double digits for the lady Lions.

Ell-Saline drops to 4-15 on the season and 2-7 in HOA play and will be back at home Monday against Berean Academy. Central Christian Academy moves to 7-11 on the season and 3-6 in HOA play and will play at home Monday against Elyria Christian.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen (14 Points)

BOX SCORECENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (7-11) – 5 – 4 – 9 – 21 – 9 / 48

ELL-SALINE (4-14) – 7 – 7 – 10 – 15 – 1 / 40

BOYS: #6-2A ELL-SALINE 61, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 33

In the night cap Ell-Saline was trying to get back to winning after dropping two straight games to ranked opponents. Central Christian was no match for the Cardinals as they would cruise to a 61-33 win.

Ell-Saline raced out to a quick lead as Reese Krone and Trey Williams dominated the 1st quarter for the Cardinals. Krone scored 8 and Williams added 7 as Ell-Saline led 17-7 after one.

The Cardinals continued to widen the margin in the 2nd quarter as Williams knocked down another 7 and Ell-Saline took a 32-13 lead into halftime.

CCA tried to battle back in the 2nd half but Ell-Saline outscored the Lions 29-20 in the final sixteen minutes as the coasted to a 61-33 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams who finished with a game high 21. Reese Krone (19) also found double digits for Ell-Saline.

Jace Luckner knocked down a team high 17 for the Lions in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 16-3 on the season and 7-2 in HOA play and will be back at home Monday against Berean Academy. Ell-Saline lost to Berean on January 23rd in the Eli J Walter Tournament Championship game 45-27. Central Christian Academy drops 4-14 on the season and 1-8 in HOA play and will play at home Monday against Elyria Christian.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (21 Points)

BOX SCORE

CENTRAL CHRISIAN ACADEMY (4-14) – 7 – 6– 10 – 10 / 33

ELL-SALINE (16-3) – 17 – 15 – 9 – 20 / 61