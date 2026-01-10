Ell-Saline Cardinals Continue to Roll With Win Over Remington; Lady Cards Fall to Lady Broncos After Playing Third Straight Ranked Opponent

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

GIRLS: #10-2A REMINGTON 59, ELL-SALINE 21

Ell-Saline Lady Cards took on their third straight ranked opponent Friday night as they traveled to Remington to take on the #10 ranked team in 2A. The young lady Cards team has had a gauntlet of schedule to start the season but are always looking to improve and that is what they did tonight. Ell-Saline had 15 less turnovers tonight then they did against Inman on Tuesday and scored over 20 points for the first time in 4 games.

Paisley Jensen returned to lady Card lineup for the first time since the Bennington game as she missed the Ellinwood game with an injury and was out most Inman game with an illness.

Ell-Saline went toe-to-toe with lady Broncos to start the game before Remington would finish the quarter strong and led 17-7 after one.

The lady struggled offensively in the 2nd quarter and Remington was able to to extend their lead to 37-11 going into the locker room.

The Cardinals were taking care of the basketball just could not find good looks in the second half. Remington outscored the lady Cards 22-10 in the second half as they would win by a score of 59-21.

Paisley Jensen led the way for the Lady Cardinals in the loss as she ended the night with 6 points.

Emily O’Brien finished the night with a game high 20 points for the lady Broncos. Kynzee Klassen(15) would also finish in double figures for Remington.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-6 on the season and 0-2 in HOA league play and are back on the road on Saturday as they travel to Hope to take on Rural Vista. Remington moves to 8-0 on the season and 2-0 in HOA play and will be on the road next Tuesday against Wichita Classical.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen (6 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (1-6) – 7 – 4 – 4 – 6 / 21

REMINGTON (8-0) –17 – 22 – 21 – 1 / 59

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Paisley Jensen 6, Bret Hecker 4, Genna Stelter/Levaya Aulner 3, Aubrey Smith/Aubree Stout 2, Marcella Garber 1.

Remington – Emily O’Brien 20, Kynzee Klassen 15, Hannah Jenkins 7, Joely Gerber/Abi Taylor 4, Paisley Lies/Katie Margreiter 3, Taylor Willour 2, Ella Amend 1

BOYS: #3-2A ELL-SALINE 65, REMINGTON 41

The Ell-Saline Cardinals boys would use a big 2nd and 4th quarter to pull away as they cruised to a 24 point win.

It was back and forth for the 1st quarter as both teams struggled to find their rhythm. Ell-Saline held a slight lead 10-9 after the first 8 minutes.

The Cardinals turned things up a notch in the 2nd quarter as knocked down some big shots including 2-3 pointers from senior Wyatt Allen off the bench who ignited the Ell-Saline bench when he knocked them down. Ell-Saline outscored Remington 20-10 in the quarter and took an 30-19 lead into halftime.

Ell-Saline continued to keep Remington at bay coming out of the locker room as they continued to win the battle on both ends of the court. The Cardinals would take a 43-26 lead in the final stanza.

Reese Krone came alive in the 4th quarter and scored 11 of his 17 in the frame as Ell-Saline outscored Remington 22-15 in the final quarter and cruised to a 65-41 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished the night with a game high 17 points. Collin Dent and Kas Kramer also reached double figures with 12.

Peyton Ryan lead the Broncos with 11 points in the loss. Skylar Knowles chipped in 10 as the other Bronco to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in HOA league play and are back on the road on Saturday as they travel to Hope to take on Rural Vista. Remington drops to 3-5 on the season and 0-2 in HOA play and will be on the road next Tuesday against Wichita Classical.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (17 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (7-0) – 10 – 20 – 13 – 22 / 65

REMINGTON (3-5) –9 – 10 – 7 – 15 / 41

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Reese Krone 17, Kas Kramer/Collin Dent 12, Trey Williams 9, Wyatt Allen 8, Landon May 6, Branton Gosvener 1.

Remington – Peyton Ryan 11, Skyler Knowles 10, Sterling Scribner 6, Easton Kohen/Darius Hancock 4, Sam Tillotson/Hollis Jensen 3.