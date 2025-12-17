Ell-Saline Cardinals Boys Stay Unbeaten with a 61-23 Win Over Ellinwood; Lady Eagles Were Just Too Much For the Lady Cards as they Fall 68-12

It was two lopsided wins Tuesday night as the Ell-Saline Cardinals traveled to Ellinwood to take on the Ellinwood Eagles. The ranked Lady Eagles squad would win 68-12, and it was the ranked Ell-Saline Cardinals boys who took care of the Eagle 61-23.

GIRLS: #4-2A ELLINWOOD 68, ELL-SALINE 12

It was a rough night for the Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals as they faced the #4 team in 2A and the lady Eagles showed why they were in the top 5.

Ellinwood raced out to a quick lead while the lady Cards struggled to get good looks. The lady Eagles led after the 1st quarter 21-2.

There was no letting up for the lady Eagles as they continued to pile it on in the 2nd and took a 43-4 lead into the locker room.

Coming out after halftime the lady Eagles still sent their starters out there and they and would again outscore the lady Cards 21-3 in the frame and would take a commanding 64-7 lead into the final 8 minutes.

Ell-Saline outscored the lady 5-4 in the final quarter as Levaya Aulner would score all 5 Ell-Saline points in the quarter. The damage had already been done and the Ellinwood lady Eagles won running away 68-12.

Levaya Aulner led the way for the Lady Cardinals in the loss as she ended the night with 5 points.

Brynn Widener finished the night with a game high 18 points for the lady Eagles. Reece Stickney(14) and Mette Maxwell(11) would also finish in double figures for Ellinwood.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-4 on the season will be back in Brookville Friday night to open up Heart of America league play against Berean Academy. Ellinwood moves to 5-0 on the season and will be at home again Thursday night as they welcome Central Plains to Ellinwood.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Levaya Aulner (5 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (1-4) – 2 – 2 – 3 – 5 / 12

ELLINWOOD (5-0) –22 – 22 – 21 – 4 / 68

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Levaya Aulner 5, Aubree Stout 4, Bret Hecker 3

Ellinwood – Brynn Widener 18, Reece Stickney 14, Mette Maxwell 11, Julia Schlessinger 8, Bennett Jacobs 5, Eleanor Joiner/Reagan Wirtz 4, Regan Widener/Addison Stickney 2.

BOYS: #3-2A ELL-SALINE 61, ELLINWOOD 23

It ended as a lopsided win for the Ell-Saline Cardinals but it did not start out that way. Ellinwood kept pace with Ell-Saline to start the game as the Cardinals was not their usual self on defense for the first 8 minutes. The Cardinals still led after the first quarter 14-10.

Ell-Saline came alive in the 2nd quarter as senior Kas Kramer would score 10 of his 15 in the quarter and Trey Williams knocked down 2 3-pointers. Ell-Saline outscored Ellinwood 21-2 in the quarter and took a 35-12 lead into halftime.

Trey Williams and the Cardinals stayed hot coming out of the locker room as they would outscore the Eagles 26-11 in final two quarters as they coasted to their 5th win of the season and to stay unbeaten.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams and Kas Kramer who both finished the night with a game high 15 points. Collin Dent also reached double figures with 12.

Drake Hosman and Austin Brack would both finish with 5 points for Ellinwood in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 5-0 on the season will be back in Brookville Friday night to open up Heart of America league play against Berean Academy who is ranked #5 in the coaches rankings. Ellinwood moves to 0-5 on the season and will be at home again Thursday night as they welcome Central Plains to Ellinwood.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams & Kas Kramer (15 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (5-0) – 14 – 21 – 19 – 7 / 61

ELLINWOOD (0-5) –10 – 2 – 7 – 4 / 23

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Trey Williams/Kas Kramer 15, Collin Dent 12, Reese Krone 7, Landon May 6, Wyatt Allen 3, Kade Christy 2, Branton Gosvener 1.

Ellinwood – Drake Hosman/Austin Brack 5, Ty Hammeke 4, Cade Coleman/Layton Wirtz 3, Kellan Behnke 2, Luke Heinz 1.