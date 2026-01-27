Ell-Saline Cardinals Bounce Back with Win Over Marion 64-38: Lady Cards Battle Hard But Come Up Short with 41-30 Loss

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back in action Tuesday night as they welcomed the Marion Warriors to Brookville for a Heart of America League matchup. The lady Warriors took the girls game 41-20, while the Cardinal boys cruised to a 64-38 win.

GIRLS: MARION 41, ELL-SALINE 30

Ell-Saline lady Cards went toe-to-toe with Marion to start the game as the lady Cards kept it close in the 1st quarter as the lady Warriors led 11-8 after one.

Aubrey Smith heated up in the 2nd quarter as she knocked down 2 three’s in the quarter to help keep Ell-Saline in the game. The Warriors still won the quarter and took 21-14 lead into the locker room.

It was back and forth for most of the 2nd half as every time the lady Cards started chipping away at the lead the lady Warriors would go on a little spurt. Ell-Saline kept it close in the 2nd half as they were outscored 20-16 but the lady Warriors picked up their 9th win of the season with a 41-30 victory.

Aubrey Smith led the way for the Lady Cardinals as she knocked down 13 points.

Kate Wessel finished with a game high 15 points for the lady Warriors. Dylan Krause (10) also reached double figures on the night,

Ell-Saline drops to 3-11 on the season and 1-4 in HOA play and will be back at Brookville Friday as they welcome the Hoisington Cardinals to town for a non-league matchup. Marion moves to 9-6 on the season and 4-2 in HOA play and are at home Thursday against Council Grove.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubrey Smith (13 Points)

BOX SCORE

MARION (9-6) – 11 – 10 – 11 – 9 / 41

ELL-SALINE (3-11) – 8 – 6 – 6 – 10 / 30

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Aubrey Smith 13, Aubree Stout 7, Levaya Aulner/Paisley Jensen 4, Genna Stelter 2.

Marion – Kate Wessel 15, Dylan Krause 10, Hailey Harshman 9, Brylee Smith 4, Shaliah Endsley 3.

BOYS: #5-2A ELL-SALINE 64, MARION 38

Coming off their first loss of the season last Friday the Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking to get back into the win column Tuesday night. Reese Krone would finish with a big night for the Cardinals as they cruised to a 64-38 win.

With Marion having 6’7 Junior Jackson Howard the Cardinals went with a different starting lineup and 6’4 junior Branton Gosvener would get the starting nod.

The Cardinals got off to a slow start for the first couple minutes before Kas Kramer stole the ball before half court on 3 straight possessions and the Cardinals were up 11-3 before Marion called a timeout. Ell-Saline came out of the timeout and continue to pile it on as they led 21-9 after the 1st quarter.

Marion and Jackson kept it close in the 2nd quarter as Jackson was able to knock down 7 points in the frame but Ell-Saline still outscored the Warriors 19-12 in the quarter and took a 40-21 lead into halftime.

Ell-Saline continued to roll in the 3rd quarter as they outscored the Warriors 20-9 in the quarter including going 8 of 10 from the charity stripe. The Cardinals took a 60-30 lead into the final stanza.

The 4th quarter started with a running clock and all of the Ell-Saline starters were on the bench after the first minute of play. Marion outscored Ell-Saline 8-4 in the final 8 minutes but it was the Cardinals moving to 13-1 on the season with a 64-38 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished the night tying his career high of 23 points. Kas Kramer (15) and Trey Williams (12) also finished in double digits for the Cardinals

Jackson Howard finished with 9 points to lead the Warriors in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 13-1 on the season and 5-0 in HOA play and will be back at Brookville Friday as they welcome a tough Hoisington Cardinals to town for a non-league matchup. Marion drops to 4-11 on the season and 0-6 in HOA play and are at home Thursday against Council Grove.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (23 Points)

BOX SCORE

MARION (4-11) – 9 – 12 – 9 – 8 / 38

ELL-SALINE (13-1) – 21 – 19 – 20 – 4 / 64

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline –Reese Krone 23, Kas Kramer 15, Trey Williams 12, Collin Dent 8, Lucas Swetson 6.

Marion– Jackson Howard 9, Carson Krause/Isaac Wesner 6, Jordy Raymer 4, Jymer Raymer/Kadon Mercer/Devin Smith 3, Hugh Guetterman/Ryder Kraus 2.