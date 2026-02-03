Ell-Saline Cardinals Beat Bennington, Lady Cards fall to Lady Bulldogs For A Second Time

Pictures courtesy of Jenna Hull

GIRLS: BENNINGTON 44, ELL-SALINE 10

Bennington came right out of the gate and tried to pressure Ell-Saline into turnovers but the lady Cards stood their ground and took care of the basketball. Ell-Saline was not able to knock down shots but only trailed 10-2 after the first quarter.

The zone defense was working for Ell-Saline in the 2nd quarter as Bennington struggled to knock down shots as well. Bennington barely won the 2nd quarter 4-2 and took a 14-4 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline continued to struggle from the field in the 2nd half and seemed to run out of steam on defense and Bennington outscored Ell-Saline 30-6 in the half. Bennington would beat the lady Cards for the 2nd time this season with a 44-10 win.

Paisley Jensen led the way for the Lady Cardinals in the loss as she ended the night with 6 points.

Khloe Dossett finished the night with a game high 10 points for the lady Bulldogs.

Ell-Saline drops to 3-13 on the season and 1-5 in HOA play and will travel to Wichita on Friday to take on Classical School of Wichita. Bennington moves to 12-5 on the season and 4-3 in HOA play and will be on the road Thursday against Washington County.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen (6 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (3-13)(1-5)– 2 – 2 – 4 – 2 / 10

BENNINGTON (12-5)(4-3) –10 – 4 – 13 – 17 / 44

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Paisley Jensen 6, Aubrey Smith/Levaya Aulner 2.

Bennington –Khloe Dossett 10, Brooklyn Clark 9, Gracie Caswell/Addyson Gillett 7, Sarah Winters/Reece Wolf 3, Taleigh Watson/Jordan Bartlett 2, Madison Simmons 1.

BOYS: #5-2A ELL-SALINE 65, BENNINGTON 45

Ell-Saline was trying to beat Bennington for the 3rd time this season as they entered Tuesday’s matchup. Ell-Saline used big games from Trey Williams and Kas Kramer as they coasted to a 30 point win.

It was back and forth in the 1st quarter as Bennington was using long possessions to try and limit Ell-Saline offensive touches. Kas Kramer was able to knock down 7 and Reese Krone added 5 as the Cardinals led 14-10 after the 1st.

The 2nd quarter belonged to Trey Williams and Collin Dent for the Cardinals as Williams scored 8 and Dent added 7. The Cardinals started to pull away as they outscored the Bulldogs 21-6 in the 2nd quarter and took a 35-16 lead into halftime.

Trey Williams continued to dominate in the 3rd quarter for the Cardinals as he added 10 more in the quarter. Ell-Saline outscored the Bulldogs 22-13 and had a 28 point lead going into the final stanza.

As soon as the Cardinals got it to a running clock in the 4th quarter Coach Marty Wendel pulled his starters and Ell-Saline was still able to outscore Bennington 8-6 in the final 8 minutes as they cruised to a 30 point win 65-35.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams who finished the night with a game high 20 points. Kas Kramer (16) and Collin Dent (10) also finished in double figures in the win.

Isaiah Garrett finished with a team high 10 points in the loss for Bennington.

Ell-Saline moves to 15-1 on the season and 6-0 in HOA play and will travel to Wichita on Friday to take on ranked Classical School of Wichita squad. Bennington falls to 6-10 on the season and 2-5 in HOA play and will be on the road Thursday against Washington County.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (20 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (15-1)(6-0) – 14 – 21 – 22 – 8 / 65

BENNINGTON (6-10)(2-5) –10 – 6 – 13 – 6 / 35

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Trey Williams 20, Kas Kramer 16, Collin Dent 10, Reese Krone 7, Lucas Swetson 5, Branton Gosvener 4, Jared Hamel 3.

Bennington – Isaiah Garrett 10, Aiden Levendofsky 8, Jaxson Kidd 7, Cole Casper 5, Derick Kendall 3, Cade Laws 2.