Ell-Saline Cardinals are Tri-County Classic Champions for Second Straight Year; Lady Cards Struggle Against A Scrappy Bennington Lady Bulldogs Squad

Pictures courtesy of Jenna Hull

It was the final night for the Tri-County Classic as the Ell-Saline Cardinals traveled to Bennington to take on the Bennington Bulldogs. A tough lady Bulldogs team took game one 50-18, and the Ell-Cardinals boys won 78-53 and captured their second straight Tri-County Classic Championship with the win.

GIRLS: BENNINGTON 50, ELL-SALINE 18

Bennington came right out of the gate and pressured the young Ell-Saline Cardinal team right from the start and the Cardinals would struggle with the pressure. The lady Bulldogs raced out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter.

The lady Bulldogs continued to force turnovers in the 2nd quarter and Bennington’s Brooklyn Clark scored 6 of her 8 points in the frame. With all the turnovers for the lady Cards they’d only score 8 first half points and trail 37-8 going into the locker room.

Ell-Saline started to figure out the pressure in the 2nd half but still continued to struggle to knock down shots. Jordan Bartlett scored 6 of her 14 in the 3rd quarter and the lady Bulldogs took a 49-14 lead into the final quarter.

It was a running clock to start the 4th quarter but the lady Cards were able to outscore the lady Bulldogs 4-1 in the final 8 minutes but Bennington would cruise to a 50-18 win.

Aubree Stout led the way for the lady Cardinals in the loss as she ended the night with 6 points.

Jordan Bartlett finished the night with a game high 14 points for the lady Bulldogs. Khloe Dossett also finish in double figures with 11 points for Bennington.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-3 on the season and will travel to Ellinwood next Tuesday to take on a ranked Ellinwood lady Eagles team. Bennington moves 3-1 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday against Lakeside.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubree Stout (6 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (1-3) – 5 – 3 – 6 – 4 / 18

BENNINGTON (3-1) –21 – 16 – 12 – 1 / 50

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Aubree Stout 6, Marcella Garber/Aubrey Smith/Genna Stetler/Bret Hecker/Lauren Taylor/Levaya Aulner 2.

Bennington – Jordan Bartlett 14, Khloe Dossett 11, Brooklyn Clark 8, Sarah Winters 7, Rylee Benien/Addyson Gillett, Taleigh Watson 3, Reece Wolff 1.

BOYS: #3-2A ELL-SALINE 78, #6-2A BENNINGTON 53

Ell-Saline Cardinals was trying to win the Tri-County Classic for the 2nd year in a row as it traveled to Bennington on Saturday. The Cardinals also were playing their second ranked team in as many days as they beat #7 Republic County Friday night 59-42. Ell-Saline raced out to a quick start and knocked down 10-pointers on the night including 4 from senior Trey Williams as they would coast to a 78-53 win, and crowned Tri-County Classic Champions for the second year in a row.

The Cardinals knocked down 6 of their 10 3-pointers in the first 8 minutes of the game as Trey Williams had 3, Reese Krone had 2 and Kas Kramer had the last one as the Cardinals looked to put pressure on the Bulldogs. Bennington hit 4-3 pointers of their in the 1st quarter and would keep it close after one with a 29-20 lead going in favor of Ell-Saline.

Reese Krone, Trey Williams, and Collin Dent continued to dominate the game in the 2nd quarter as they scored 22 of Ell-Saline’s 24 points in the quarter and the Cardinals outscored Bennington 22-9 in the frame. Ell-Saline took a commanding 51-29 lead into the locker room.

It was a back and forth affair for most of the 2nd quarter and both teams would just trade baskets. Ell-Saline still outscored Bennington in the final 16 minutes 27-24 as they coasted to a 78-53 victory. With the win the Cardinals have beat back to back ranked opponents by 17 points or more and more importantly checked off one of their team goals off by winning the preseason tournament.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams who finished the night with a game high 20 points. Reese Krone (19), Collin Dent (15) and Kas Kramer (10) all finished with double figures in the win.

Isaiah Garrett finished with a team high 13 points in the loss for Bennington. Aiden Levendofsky (12) and Derick Kendall (10) also finished in double digits for the Bulldogs.

Ell-Saline movess to 4-0 on the season and will travel to Ellinwood next Tuesday to take on the Ellinwood Eagles. Bennington moves 2-2 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday against Lakeside.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (20 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (4-0) – 29 – 20 – 13 – 14 / 78

BENNINGTON (2-2) –20 – 9 – 12 – 12 / 53

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Trey Williams 20, Reese Krone 19, Collin Dent 15, Kas Kramer 10, Branton Gosvener/Hunter Goscha 3, Landon May/Wyatt Allen/Kade Christy/Emanuel Ferrriera 2.

Bennington – Isaiah Garrett 13, Aiden Levendofsky 12, Derick Kendall 10, Jaxson Kidd 9, Cole Casper, Cade Laws 3, Jackson McDowell 1.