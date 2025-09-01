Ell-Saline Cardinals Aim for High Expectations in 2025

After a disappointing ending to their 2024 football campaign the Ell-Saline Cardinals have high expectations entering 2025 as they return a ton of experience. Last season Ell-Saline would drop their first game of the season to a tough Hanover Wildcats team 34-16. After that loss the Cardinals would reel off eight wins in a row and found themselves up against Madison in the sectional round of the 8M-1 playoffs last fall. That game could have been deemed the “Mud Bowl” as the whole game there was a steady downpour of rain that came from the Kansas skies. Unfortunately for the Cardinals the rain and mud proved to be too much to get their high powered offense going and fell to the Madison Bulldogs 14-12 ending Ell-Saline’s season at 8-2.

But the Cardinals only lose 4 Seniors from that 8-2 team a year ago Melvin Lutes, Tayton Williams, Jake Tillberg and Victor Ruiz-Torres. Tillberg and Ruiz-Torres were big losses for the Cardinals cause they were the anchors of the offensive line. Both would also be selected to attend the 8-man all-star game in Beloit. Lutes and Williams were big factors on the season as well. But with the losses the Cardinals return a ton of talent and leadership on both sides of the ball.

It will again be 6’5″, 230lbs senior Reese Krone at quarterback for the Cardinals. Krone threw for 695 yards and 14 touchdowns and no interceptions last season and would also record 63 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles from his defensive end position. Krone earned first team all-state and all-league as a junior and honorable mention all-state and first team all-league his sophomore year. Reese’s size and ability to throw the ball to anywhere on the field should be a nightmare for most opponents this season.

Ell-Saline returns several key starters around Krone as well including senior running/defensive back Kas Kramer. Kramer would finish his junior year with 104 carries and 1,020 yards and 21 touchdowns, and would add 241 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Kramer was selected as a honorable mention all-state and first team all-league, he was also on the first team all-state team for non-seniors as well. Against Rock Hills last year in the first round of the playoffs Kramer would account for 50 of the 56 points scored by the Cardinals. He scored 5 rushing touchdowns, had 2 fumble recoveries for touchdowns and then also had a pick six in the 56-6 win over Rock Hills.

The Cardinals also return big 6’4″ tight end/defensive end Trey Williams. Williams finished last season with 16 receptions for 275 and 7 touchdowns and will look to add to that his senior season. Ell-Saline also will get their leading tackler back on defense in junior middle linebacker Branton Gosvener.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals they were struck by the injury bug in their inner squad scrimmage where they potentially lost returning starting wide receiver/defensive back Lucas Correa. Correa also does the kicking duties for Ell-Saline. Coach Joe Roche will look to seniors Collin Dent and Landon May to step up and fill that roll for the Cardinals. Sophomore JT Moye should get the kicking nod to start the season.

The biggest question mark for Ell-Saline will be their offensive line where they had to replace 2 all-state and all-league lineman. Those are some big shoes to fill but Juniors Julian Roche and Branton Gosvener and senior Wyatt Allen are up for the challenge.

Ell-Saline will open up their season on the road against a tough Hanover Wildcat team and will look to avenge that week 1 loss from a year ago. Ell-Saline is in the same district as last year and will consist of Canton-Galva, Solomon, Ell-Saline, Little River, Central Plain and Goessel.

2025 Schedule

9/5 @ Hanover

9/12 @ Osborne

9/19 @ Norwich

9/26 vs Canton-Galva

10/3 @ Solomon

10/10 vs Little River

10/17 @ Goessel

10/24 vs Central Plains