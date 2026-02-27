Ell-Saline Cardinals Advance to Sub-State Semifinals with Dominating Win Over Oakley in Quarterfinals

Picture courtesy of Diane Dowell

The #4 seeded Ell-Saline Cardinal boys opened up 2A Sub-State on Friday as they welcomed the #13 seeded Oakley Plainsmen to Brookville for the quarterfinal matchup. Ell-Saline used a quick start and 4 players in double figures to coast to a 66-25 sub-state quarterfinal win.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 66, OAKLEY 25

Ell-Saline piled it on from the very beginning as they knocked down 4-3 pointers in the first quarter, including 2 from big man Reese Krone. Collin Dent also added 7 in the quarter as the Cardinals raced out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter.

It was more of the same in the 2nd quarter as the tempo of Ell-Saline really gave Oakley fits. In the quarter Kas Kramer would find Trey Williams for an absolute perfect alley-oop that Williams slammed down with authority. Williams scored 6 in the frame and Reese Krone continued to stay hot with 9 of his game high 17 points in the quarter. Ell-Saline took a commanding 45-16 lead into the locker room.

The Ell-Saline defense continued to shine in the 2nd half as the Cardinals stayed rolling as they outscored the Plainsmen 17-3 in the quarter and the Cards took a 62-19 lead into the final stanza.

With a running clock to start the quarter and most of the Ell-Saline starters on the bench the Plainsmen were able to win the 4th quarter 6-4 but the damage was already done. Ell-Saline was able to cruise to a 66-25 quarterfinal victory.

Reese Krone led the way for Ell-Saline as he knocked down a game high 17, including 3 3-pointers for the 6’5″ Center. Trey Williams (15), Collin Dent (13) and Kas Kramer (11) all reached double figures for the Cardinals. The other starter Branton Gosvener was real close to also being in double digits with 8 points.

Carter Selensky finished with a team high 9 points in the loss, which all came in the first half for Selensky.

Ell-Saline moves to 17-5 on the season and will face the #5 seeded Trego Golden Eagles in a semifinal matchup next Wednesday in Brookville. Trego took care of #12 seeded Wichita County 59-21 Friday night in Wakeeney. Oakley finishes the season with 9-15 overall record.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (17 Points)

BOX SCORE

OAKLEY (9-15) – 8 – 8 – 3 – 6 / 25

ELL-SALINE (17-5) – 23 – 22 – 17 – 4 / 66

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Reese Krone 17, Trey Wiliams 15, Collin Dent 13, Kas Kramer 11, Branton Gosvener 8, Lucas Swetson 2.

Oakley – Carter Selensky 9, Levi Kuhlman 5, Daxton Allison 3, Jantz Lowrie/Jonah Kuhlman/Carson Beal 2, Manuel Mancina/Gabriel Jacques 1.