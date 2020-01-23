Ell-Saline Boys Downed by Canton-Galva

The Ell-Saline boys’ basketball squad was defeated Thursday afternoon by the Canton-Galva Eagles in the consolation semifinal round of the 46th Annual Canton-Galva Midseason Boys’ Basketball Tournament by a final score of 69-33.

Canton-Galva (4-6) soared out to a 22-7 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring Ell-Saline (0-10) in each of the four quarters of action.

Junior Brayden Collins led the Eagles with 17 points in the victory while sophomores Tyson Struber and Xavier Westbrook also reached double digits for Canton-Galva, finishing with 13 and ten points, respectively.

Sophomore Taegan Bradley led the Cardinals in scoring for the second-consecutive game, finishing with 14 points. Junior Garrit Caswell added eight points for Ell-Saline in the losing effort.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Canton-Galva 22 17 17 13 – 69

Ell-Saline 7 6 15 5 – 33