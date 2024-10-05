Ell-Saline blanks Solomon 45-0 on Homecoming Night

It was homecoming night in Brookville and the #7 Ell-Saline Cardinals would put on a show in front of a packed house. For the second straight week the Cardinal defense would keep their opponent out of the end zone and for the third straight week would end the game early. Ell-Saline would lead from start to finish and they would score the final touchdown with 8:57 left in the 3rd quarter with a 45-0 win over the visiting Solomon Gorillas.

The Cardinals would get an interception from sophomore linebacker Branton Gosvener on the first offensive possession of the night for the Gorillas. Junior quarterback Reese Krone would punch it in from 2 yards out and Ell-Saline would lead 8-0.

Then the Cardinals would get things going through the air on their next possession as Krone would find junior tight end Trey Williams wide open on 34-yard strike and Ell-Saline would extend their lead to 16-0 after the 1st quarter of play.

Junior running back/wide receiver Kas Kramer would get into the action in the 2nd quarter scoring all three Ell-Saline touchdowns in the quarter. On the first touchdown Kramer would use his speed to get the edge and scamper in from from 39-yards out. He would add another rushing touchdown shortly after, this time scoring the 7-yard line. His third touchdown came in the way of a 55-yard punt return that Kramer would take to the house. It was actually Kramers second punt return touchdown of the game but the first one was called back after a penalty on the field. Kramer also had a 70-yard rushing touchdown called back on the same drive because of an inadvertent whistle. Ell-Saline would go into the locker room up 38-0.

Ell-Saline would receive the second half kick off and march right down the field and Reese Krone would find Trey Williams for the second time in the ballgame and the Cardinals led 44-0. The Cardinals decided to send out kicker Lucas Correa to try for the extra point. The first try was good but a false start penalty would move the ball back 5 yards and Correa had to try it again. The second attempt wasn’t as pretty as the first but it still split the uprights and the Cardinals would win the game 45-0.

With the win the Cardinals move to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play and have a tough road game next week as they travel to Little River to take on the #2 team in Class 8-man DI the Little River Redskins. With the loss Solomon falls to 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in district play and will be back at home next week against the Goessel Bluebirds

Player of the Game: Kas Kramer

H&R Block of the Game: Jacob Tillberg

Box Score

Solomon (0-5, 0-2) – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 0

Ell-Saline (4-1, 2-0) – 16 – 22 – 7 – 0 / 45

2024 Homecoming Candidates

Queen – Isabelle Porter, Kaylin Hornseth, Darby Smith

King – Melvin Lutes, Garrison Zerger, Victor Ruiz-Torres

Melvin Lutes and Isabelle Porter were crowned the homecoming King and Queen