Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 46 °

Elite! K-State Tops Kentucky, Keeps Dancing

K-State Athletics Press ReleaseMarch 23, 2018

ATLANTA – Led by sophomore forward Xavier Sneed’s 22 points and a decisive, go-ahead bucket in the final minute from junior guard Barry Brown Jr., Kansas State defeated Kentucky, 61-58 to advance to the Elite Eight for the 12th time and first time since 2010.

The win marks the first time in school history that K-State has defeated Kentucky (1-9), as the team improves to 37-33 all-time in NCAA tournament play. K-State (25-11) advances to the finals of the South Regional, where the Wildcats will take on No. 11 seed Loyola Chicago (32-5) on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The game came down to the final minute, knotted at 58 before K-State outscored Kentucky 3-0 in the final seconds, behind a layup from Brown with 19 seconds remaining and a free throw from sophomore guard Amaad Wainright. With five seconds on the clock, Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a 3-pointer with time expiring to give K-State the victory.

K-State was led by a strong defensive effort, holding Kentucky to shoot just 38 percent (16-of-42) from the field and 25 percent (3-of-12) from 3-point range, while tallying 11 steals. The defense helped K-State gain a 33-29 lead at half, as the team improved to 20-2 this season while leading at the break.

Offensively, the Wildcats were led by Sneed’s 22 points on 7-of-14 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Paired with Sneed, Brown reached double digits with 13 points on 4-of-15 from the field, including the deciding bucket in the waning seconds. As a team, the Wildcats shot 35.1 percent (19-of-54) from the floor and 40.9 (9-of-22) from long range in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State wasted no time grabbing the lead on Thursday, scoring the first seven points of the game behind two 3-pointers from Brown and Sneed. After scoring the first seven, K-State continued to build upon their lead, spouting off a 13-1 run in the first four minutes of play. During the span, K-State shot 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from long range.

Kentucky would respond with a run of their own, going on a 9-0 run, including a 3-pointer from Quade Green to bring the score to 13-10 with 12:28 left in the half.

Over the next three minutes, Kentucky drew within two points to bring the score to 17-15.  K-State earned valuable minutes off the bench, including a tip-in from junior Amaad Wainright and a pair of free throws from freshman Levi Stockard III.

K-State expanded upon their lead minutes later, as Sneed drilled a 3-pointer assisted by Stockard in the post, which gave K-State a 22-15 advantage with 7:59 left. Sneed would go on to lead K-State in scoring in the first half, shooting 3-of-7, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc to lead to his 9 first-half points.

Defensive pressure was a consistency for K-State in the first half, forcing Kentucky into difficult shots throughout the half. K-State held Kentucky to shoot just 26 percent (6-of-23) from the floor in the first half, while creating 6 steals and forcing 7 turnovers in the first half.

Late in the first half, Kentucky switched to the 2-3 zone to try to slow down the K-State offense. On the first offensive possession against the zone, junior guard Kamau Stokes connected on a deep 3-pointer to bring the score to 30-21 with 2:41 left in the half. K-State benefited from beyond the arc in the first half, shooting 6-of-15 in the half.

Just before the half, Kentucky was able to put together a run at the free-throw line, where they were able to bring the score to 30-29 with 55.3 remaining. Kentucky’s Gilgeous-Alexander led the Wildcats with 13 points at the half, including 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.  In the first half, K-State committed 16 fouls, resulting in 16-of-23 from the free-throw line for Kentucky in the first half.

On K-State’s final possession of the half, freshman guard Mike McGuirl hit a deep 3-pointer to bring the score to 33-29 at the end of the first half.

K-State shot 10-of-28 from the field in the first half, including 9 points off of Kentucky turnovers. Prior to Thursday’s contest, K-State was 19-2 when leading their opponent at the break, while Kentucky was 6-6 when trailing.

Out of the break, Kentucky was able to even it up behind a 4-0 run, including a pair of free throws to tie the game at 33-33. After trailing the entire first half, Kentucky gained their first lead at 36-35 behind a 3-pointer from Green with 17:21 left in the contest.

K-State would go back to the hot hand from the first half to reclaim their lead, as Sneed put the Wildcats back up at 38-36 with 15:53 remaining, marking his fourth 3-pointer of the night.

Following the Sneed 3-pointer, the Wildcats went back to the deep shot, this time with Diarra, as K-State regained the lead at 41-38. On the ensuing defensive possession, Sneed drew a charge on a drive by Kentucky’s Gilgeous-Alexander that led to a technical foul from the Kentucky bench. K-State capitalized on the opportunity, regaining possession and scoring on the technical foul free-throw before Sneed hit another 3-pointer to bring the score to 45-38 with 14:00 remaining in the game.

After leading the team in scoring in the first half, Sneed continued to take over for K-State, scoring 5 consecutive points for the Wildcats to bring the score to 52-44 with 8:24 remaining.

Late in the second half, K-State fell into foul trouble, as four players reached four fouls with six minutes left on the clock. At the 6:18 mark, Kentucky drew the score to within three points, connecting on two free throws to bring the score to 52-49.

After drawing close, Kentucky would rattle off a 6-0 run with 4:02 remaining in the game to retake the lead at 55-54 on a Gilgeous-Alexander layup.

K-State would strike back to take over the lead again, as Diarra found a crease in the defense and drew an and-one. Diarra would miss on the free throw as K-State possessed a 56-55 advantage with 3:01 remaining.

With 1:32 remaining, Kentucky would connect on and and-one of their own, as Kentucky’s P.J. Washington collected an offensive rebound and drew a foul sophomore forward Makol Mawien. Washington would miss the free throw, in which Kentucky fouled K-State’s Brown. Brown would give K-State the lead back at 58-57 with 1:31 after connecting on both free throws.

Heading into the final minute knotted at 58, K-State got a go-ahead bucket from Brown with only 19 seconds remaining to bring the score to 60-58. After a defensive stop and a foul, Wainright connected on 1-of-2 from the line to bring the score to 61-58.

With five seconds remaining, Gilgeous-Alexander marched down the court before he missed a 3-pointer as time expired, as K-State survived, 61-58.

Led by Sneed’s 22 points, and 5-of-8 from three, K-State shot 35.1 percent (19-of-54) from the floor and 40.9 (9-of-22) from long range in the game, while holding Kentucky to just 38 percent (16-of-42) from the field and 25 percent (3-of-12) from 3-point range.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Xavier Sneed – Sophomore Xavier Sneed neared a career-high with 22 points on 7-of-14 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, to lead the game in scoring. Sneed’s five 3-pointers set the tone for the Wildcats, as the team shot 40.9 (9-of-22) from beyond the arc. Along with his 22 points, Sneed grabbed 9 rebounds and recorded an assist before fouling out in the final minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME

12 – With the win, K-State enters their 12th Elite Eight in program history, as they will face off against No. 11 Seed Loyola-Chicago on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. The appearance is the first time since 2010, when K-State fell to Butler (56-53) in the West Regional Final.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 3/2...

March 22, 2018 7:43 am

Annual Purple/White Spring Game Set for April...

March 21, 2018 6:03 am

K-State Tops Upstart UMBC, Advances to NCAA S...

March 19, 2018 6:32 am

K-State Tops (8) Creighton in NCAA Tournament...

March 17, 2018 9:54 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

March 23, 2018 Comments

Domestic Dispute Turns Violent; End...

Kansas News

March 23, 2018

Tony’s Pizza Events Center &#...

Sports News

March 23, 2018

Police Searching for Intruders in H...

Top News

March 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Domestic Dispute Turns Vi...
March 23, 2018Comments
Burglars Caught on Camera
March 23, 2018Comments
National Evening of Scien...
March 22, 2018Comments
“Encouraging Youth ...
March 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH