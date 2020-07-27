Salina, KS

Elijah Elliott to Transfer from Kansas

KU Athletics ReleaseJuly 27, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Guard Elijah Elliott will transfer from the Kansas men’s basketball team, KU head coach Bill Self announced Monday. Elliott put his name into the transfer portal in late June and has decided to leave KU.

“We want to thank Elijah for all of his contributions to our program in his two years here,” Self said. “He has been a great teammate and is a hard worker who wants the opportunity to contribute more on the court. We wish Elijah and his family nothing but the best.”

Elliott (6-3, 185) came to KU in the summer of 2018 and was a redshirt for the 2018-19 season. The Southlake, Texas, native was part of the 2020 Big 12 regular-season championship team which went 28-3 and 17-1 in conference play prior to the pandemic cutting the season short. KU finished No. 1 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ polls at season’s end.

“First I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Elliott said. “The past two years at Kansas have been a dream come true for me. I want to thank my family, the coaches, my teammates, the entire support staff and most importantly the Jayhawk Nation. I will always be grateful for how everyone treated me like their own. With that being said, me and my family have decided to transfer from Kansas. KU will always hold a special place in my heart. Rock Chalk.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

