“Elf Mania” at Salina School

“Elf Mania” is taking over a Salina school.
According to USD 305, a new incentive begins this week at Salina South High School. Elf Mania
Details:
- Five paper elves will be hidden in the public areas of South each day (no ladders or other devices are needed to gain access to them)
- Principal Curtis Stevens will release clues via his Twitter account @CurtisLStevens a few minutes prior to each passing period
- Students who find the elves bring them in to the office
- Each elf is worth $10.00
- Students will not redeem their cash until December 20
- Students must not have any tardies or referrals from December 10-20
The district says students are getting pretty excited about this first-ever holiday themed event.
“Elf Mania” will continue at South through December 20th.