“Elf Mania” at Salina School

“Elf Mania” is taking over a Salina school.

According to USD 305, a new incentive begins this week at Salina South High School. Elf Mania

Details:

Five paper elves will be hidden in the public areas of South each day (no ladders or other devices are needed to gain access to them)

Principal Curtis Stevens will release clues via his Twitter account @CurtisLStevens a few minutes prior to each passing period

Students who find the elves bring them in to the office

Each elf is worth $10.00 Students will not redeem their cash until December 20 Students must not have any tardies or referrals from December 10-20



The district says students are getting pretty excited about this first-ever holiday themed event.

“Elf Mania” will continue at South through December 20th.