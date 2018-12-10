Salina, KS

“Elf Mania” at Salina School

KSAL StaffDecember 10, 2018

“Elf Mania” is taking over a Salina school.

According to USD 305, a new incentive begins this week at Salina South High School.  Elf Mania

Details:

  • Five paper elves will be hidden in the public areas of South each day (no ladders or other devices are needed to gain access to them)
  • Principal Curtis Stevens will release clues via his Twitter account @CurtisLStevens a few minutes prior to each passing period
  • Students who find the elves bring them in to the office
  • Each elf is worth $10.00
    • Students will not redeem their cash until December 20
    • Students must not have any tardies or referrals from December 10-20

The district says students are getting pretty excited about this first-ever holiday themed event.

“Elf Mania” will continue at South through December 20th.

 

 

 

