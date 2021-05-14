Eleventh Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 14, 2021

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 1st, and since then eleven of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Charles Jones. He was wanted for burglary and theft.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,426 criminals have been caught, and 427 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

