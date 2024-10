More than $1500 worth of electrical wire was stolen from a locked trailer.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News sometime between October 16th and yesterday morning, unknown suspect(s) reportedly stole six spools of 14-to 16 gauge electrical wiring from a construction site on 2201 N. Ohio.

The suspect(s) allegedly took the wiring from a trailer that was locked. An employee of Heineken Electric reported the theft.

Total loss is listed at $2,000.