Election Day Tuesday

It’s Election Day in Kansas. Voters will head to the polls to vote for local, state, and federal offices in the mid-term election.

In Kansas a number of key races will be decided, including governor and all four of the state’s U.S. House seats.

Kansas Incumbent Republican Senator Dr. Roger Marshall is facing a challenge from Democrat Rev. Adam Hamilton. The contest is widely classified as a toss-up by major national trackers, including the Cook Political Report and Fox News Power Rankings, breaking a nearly century-old streak of safely Republican U.S. Senate races in Kansas. The last time there was a Democratic U.S. Senator from Kansas was George McGill, who was elected in 1932 and served through January 3, 1939.

Local races include:

Kansas House 69th

Luci Larson (R)

Miranda Bachman (D)

Kansas House 71st District

Steven Howe (R)

Jerry Lonergan (D)

Kansas House 107th District

Dawn Wolf (R)

Cheri Koochel (D)

County Commission District 1

Sharon Callabresi (R)

James Bowden (I)

Polls for the election will be open 7Am till 7 PM across Kansas.

Free transportation to polling places is available in Salina on election day. Area public transportation provider OCCK Transportation is offering free rides to the general public on services, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect. OCCK normally offers free rides on Election Day each year to help increase voter turnout.

As soon as election results are available KSAL will provide them both on the radio and online.