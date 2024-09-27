Eisenhower spoils Central Homecoming

The Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers defeated the Salina Central Mustangs on Friday night 51-28 from Salina Stadium.

The Tigers entered the game unbeaten, and ranked as the #5 team in Kansas Class 5A – Friday night they showcased why that is.

Salina Central would turn the ball over three times in the first half, with the first of those being a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown by Britton Cline.

Eisenhower Senior Quarterback Derek Morgan would put together an impressive performance, unofficially passing for nearly 275 yards and four touchdowns. Connecting with Senior Receiver Canyon Mayer six times for two touchdowns and 130 yards through the air.

Salina Central’s turnover luck was the major difference in the contest, as the Mustang offense moved the ball almost at will the entirety of the contest, but the turnovers and some costly penalties forced numerous lengthy Central drives to stall out. Eisenhower would take advantage of those first half mistakes, taking a staggering 41-7 lead into the locker room.

Central would fight back in the fourth quarter, as Sophomore Quarterback Griffin Hall would enter the contest late, and lead three-straight scoring drives for the Mustangs, connecting on a pair of touchdown passes to Keaton Smith and Drew Schneweis in the final period.

One consistent positive for the Mustangs, despite the game’s end result, was their ability to run the football. Behind another strong performance by Central’s offensive line, Junior Running Backs Keaton Smith and Cooper Reves would total nearly 200 yards on the ground.

Reves put together what was by far his best performance as a Mustang, carrying the ball 17 times for 167 yards and a pair of touchdown runs on the night.

In total, Salina Central would actually out-gain Eisenhower by over 100 yards on offense, but again, the costly turnovers for the home team would prove to be the difference in the game.

With the loss, Salina Central falls to 2-2 on the season, and 0-2 in AVCTL-II competition. Goddard-Eisenhower improves upon their unblemished record, now at 4-0 to start the season, along with a 3-0 start within league play.

The Tigers finished 10-2 in 2023, with the season ending in a 3-point loss in the 5A State Semifinals to Kapaun Mount Carmel, by far their best season in the short 12-year history of the school, but with the stellar start for Head Coach Darrin Fisher’s group, they have visions of another playoff run.

Next week, Eisenhower will take on the Andover Trojans. Salina Central will return home to Salina Stadium, matching up with the winless Newton Railers. Kickoff will be at 7 PM with coverage on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM.

PLAYER OF THE GAME – COOPER REVES

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME – SAIJON MILLS

HOMECOMING 2024

Homecoming Queen – Senior Katelyn Rupe

Homecoming King – Senior Gage Gibson

SCORING RECAP

1ST QUARTER

8:47 – IKE, 70-yard Interception return, Britton Cline (IKE 7-0)

3:04 – SC, 2-yard run, Cooper Reves (TIE 7-7)

0:02 – IKE, 33-yard pass from Derek Morgan to Canyon Mayer (IKE 14-7)

2ND QUARTER

8:43 – IKE, 2-yard run, Derek Morgan (IKE 20-7)

5:33 – IKE, 69-yard pass from Derek Morgan to Hayden Nall (IKE 27-7)

4:23 – IKE, 4-yard run, Brayden Pappas (IKE 34-7)

0:00 – IKE, 9-yard pass from Derek Morgan to Canyon Mayer (IKE 41-7)

3RD QUARTER

5:19 – IKE, 37-yard field goal, Cole Brown (IKE 44-7)

4TH QUARTER

11:34 – IKE, 12-yard pass from Derek Morgan to Carter Pabst (IKE 51-7)

9:08 – SC, 25-yard pass from Griffin Hall to Keaton Smith (IKE 51-14)

6:14 – SC, 2-yard run, Cooper Reves (IKE 51-21)

3:03 – SC, 24-yard pass from Grffin Hall to Drew Schneweis (IKE 51-28)