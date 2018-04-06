Salina, KS

Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum Back Open After Threat

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2018

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is back open Friday after it closed early Thursday due to a bomb threat.

According to Abilene Police, on Thursday approximately 12:30p.m., members of the Abilene Police Department responded to the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home located at 200 Southeast Fourth Street in Abilene for the report of a phone-in bomb threat. Approximately 200 visitors and staff members were evacuated from the campus, and the campus was secured.

A thorough search of the campus was conducted by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Abilene Police Department, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and security staff from the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home. No suspicious items were located during the search.

The investigation into this incident is on-going.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home plans to resume normal business Friday.

