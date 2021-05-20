Eisenhower Museum Back Open

The museum doors at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene are back open for you to meet Ike & Mamie again.

According to the organization, effective Thursday, May 20th, visitors to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will be able to view the museum exhibits. Timed entry tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Officials say the well-being of their visitors and staff is top priority. They have adjusted their visitor experience to meet current health and safety guidelines.

Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You may purchase a maximum of si tickets per visit.

All other buildings including research services and the boyhood home will remain closed until further notice. All public and educational programs will remain as online virtual programs only.

To plan your visit and review the safety measures, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.