Eighth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 10, 2021

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 1st, and since then eight of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office ,the latest arrest is Lukas Doyle Riley. He was wanted for felony fleeing and eluding, felony drug crimes, and multiple traffic charges.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,423 criminals have been caught, and 427 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

CAPTURED Riley, Lukas, Doyle

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

