Eight Killed in Over 50-Vehicle Crash

As cleanup still continues, the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash which involved over 50 vehicles and killed eight people along Interstate 70 in Western Kansas.

According to the agency, on Friday at 3:22 PM, on 1-70 near milepost 28 in Sherman County, a strong weather front with high wind moved into northwest Kansas from Colorado, causing a severe dust storm. With near zero visibility, traffic began to slow, resulting in multiple crashes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, along with the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Goodland Police Department, and regional fire and EMS responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates over 50 vehicles were involved in the crash, with eight confirmed fatalities. Numerous injured travelers were transported to medical care facilities throughout the region.

“My thoughts are with those affected by this tragic event,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all motorists to remain vigilant as the potential for further weather events continue today. Thank you to the first responders and emergency personnel who responded quickly and continue work to investigate and clear this crash.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) and Commercial Vehicle/Motor Carrier Inspectors responded to the scene, and this crash remains under investigation. Both east and westbound I-70 between Goodland (1-70 milepost 19) and Colby (1-70 milepost 53) will remain closed until further notice.

If you are trying to reach a family member or loved one who had travel plans in this area, please call the Kansas Highway Patrol at (785) 827-4437. This number has been established for those still trying to reach a traveler who may have been involved in this incident. Additionally, the Red Cross has established shelters for those impacted. Family members wanting to check if their loved one is at the shelter should call 800-Red-Cross (800-733-2767). They will not be able to release the names of the individuals but will be able to pass the message along. Red Cross will also have a mental health and health services individual available at the shelter.