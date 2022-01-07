Eight Kansans among those Facing Charges in January 6th Capitol Riot

Eight Kansas residents are facing federal charges linked to the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

All eight reportedly face charges ranging from civil disorder, conspiracy, illegal entry and weapons offenses to lesser ones such as illegal picketing, parading or demonstrating in a capitol building.

Three of the suspects, ID’d as Ryan Ashlock of Gardner and Olathe residents William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne are reportedly linked to the KC-area group, ‘The Proud Boys.”