Eight Area Basketball Teams in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA Release December 15, 2020

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission NW

3. Derby

4. Shawnee Mission West

5. Washburn Rural

6. Olathe North

7. Wichita Heights

8. Dodge City

9. Blue Valley North

10. Olathe West 5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Andover Central

3. KC-Piper

4. Salina Central

5. Maize

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

7. Bishop Carroll

8. Lansing

9. Goddard Eisenhower

10. Emporia 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Nickerson

4. Eudora

5. Clay Center

6. Andale

7. Louisburg

8. Labette County

9. Circle

10. Wellington 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Halstead

3. Nemaha Central

4. Phillipsburg

5. Hugoton

6. Sabetha

7. Jefferson West

8. Riley County

9. Osage City

10. Cimarron 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Spearville

3. Garden Plain

4. Trego Community

5. Valley Heights

6. West Elk

7. Hillsboro

8. Bennington

9. Smith Center

10. Erie 1A Division l Girls

1. Olpe

2. Burlingame

3. Norwich

4. Pretty Prairie

5. Centralia

6. Osborne

7. Rural Vista

8. Lebo

9. St. John-Hudson

10. Doniphan West 1A Division ll Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Golden Plains

4. Cunningham

5. Attica

6. St. Paul

7. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton

8. Waverly

9. Hutchinson-Central

Christian

10. Wetmore BOYS RANKINGS 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Blue Valley North

3. Lawrence

4. Haysville – Campus

5. Olathe South

6. Shawnee Mission NW

7. Shawnee Mission East

8. Blue Valley

9. Lawrence Free State

10. Junction City 5A Boys

1. Andover

2. Basehor Linwood

3. Maize

4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

5. Bishop Carroll

6. Hays

7. Topeka West

8. Salina South

9. Bonner Springs

10. Lansing 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Paola

3. Mulvane

4. Abilene

5. McPherson

6. Ottawa

7. Buhler

8. Augusta

9. Tonganoxie

10. Parsons 3A Boys

1. Hesston

2. Wichita Collegiate

3. Cheney

4. Rock Creek

5. Hoisington

6. Haven

7. Lakin

8. Galena

9. St. Mary’s

10. Nemaha Central 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Berean Academy

3. Belle Plaine

4. Lyndon

5. Erie

6. Sterling

7. Hutchinson Trinity

8. Ellinwood

9. Sedan

10. Sacred Heart Salina 1A Division l Boys

1. Little River

2. Montezuma-South Gray

3. Madison-Hamilton

4. St. John-Hudson

5. Lebo

6. Osborne

7. Centralia

8. Olpe

9. Udall

10. Meade 1A Division ll Boys

1. Attica

2. Hanover

3. St. Francis

4. Cheylin

5. Logan/Palco

6. South Haven

7. Greeley County

8. Axtell

9. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton

10. Triplains-Brewster

