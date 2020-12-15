Eight Area Basketball Teams in Latest KBCA Rankings

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission NW
3. Derby
4. Shawnee Mission West
5. Washburn Rural
6. Olathe North
7. Wichita Heights
8. Dodge City
9. Blue Valley North
10. Olathe West
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Andover Central
3. KC-Piper
4. Salina Central
5. Maize
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Lansing
9. Goddard Eisenhower
10. Emporia
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Nickerson
4. Eudora
5. Clay Center
6. Andale
7. Louisburg
8. Labette County
9. Circle
10. Wellington
3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Phillipsburg
5. Hugoton
6. Sabetha
7. Jefferson West
8. Riley County
9. Osage City
10. Cimarron
2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Spearville
3. Garden Plain
4. Trego Community
5. Valley Heights
6. West Elk
7. Hillsboro
8. Bennington
9. Smith Center
10. Erie
1A Division l Girls
1. Olpe
2. Burlingame
3. Norwich
4. Pretty Prairie
5. Centralia
6. Osborne
7. Rural Vista
8. Lebo
9. St. John-Hudson
10. Doniphan West
1A Division ll Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Golden Plains
4. Cunningham
5. Attica
6. St. Paul
7. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton
8. Waverly
9. Hutchinson-Central
Christian
10. Wetmore
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Blue Valley North
3. Lawrence
4. Haysville – Campus
5. Olathe South
6. Shawnee Mission NW
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Blue Valley
9. Lawrence Free State
10. Junction City
5A Boys
1. Andover
2. Basehor Linwood
3. Maize
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5. Bishop Carroll
6. Hays
7. Topeka West
8. Salina South
9. Bonner Springs
10. Lansing
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Paola
3. Mulvane
4. Abilene
5. McPherson
6. Ottawa
7. Buhler
8. Augusta
9. Tonganoxie
10. Parsons
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Wichita Collegiate
3. Cheney
4. Rock Creek
5. Hoisington
6. Haven
7. Lakin
8. Galena
9. St. Mary’s
10. Nemaha Central
2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Berean Academy
3. Belle Plaine
4. Lyndon
5. Erie
6. Sterling
7. Hutchinson Trinity
8. Ellinwood
9. Sedan
10. Sacred Heart Salina
1A Division l Boys
1. Little River
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Madison-Hamilton
4. St. John-Hudson
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Centralia
8. Olpe
9. Udall
10. Meade
1A Division ll Boys
1. Attica
2. Hanover
3. St. Francis
4. Cheylin
5. Logan/Palco
6. South Haven
7. Greeley County
8. Axtell
9. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton
10. Triplains-Brewster