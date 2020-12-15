Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Light Snow Fog/Mist

Hi: 32 ° | Lo: 21 °

Eight Area Basketball Teams in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA ReleaseDecember 15, 2020

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission NW
3. Derby
4. Shawnee Mission West
5. Washburn Rural
6. Olathe North
7. Wichita Heights
8. Dodge City
9. Blue Valley North
10. Olathe West

5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Andover Central
3. KC-Piper
4. Salina Central
5. Maize
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Lansing
9. Goddard Eisenhower
10. Emporia

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Nickerson
4. Eudora
5. Clay Center
6. Andale
7. Louisburg
8. Labette County
9. Circle
10. Wellington

3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Phillipsburg
5. Hugoton
6. Sabetha
7. Jefferson West
8. Riley County
9. Osage City
10. Cimarron

2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Spearville
3. Garden Plain
4. Trego Community
5. Valley Heights
6. West Elk
7. Hillsboro
8. Bennington
9. Smith Center
10. Erie

1A Division l Girls
1. Olpe
2. Burlingame
3. Norwich
4. Pretty Prairie
5. Centralia
6. Osborne
7. Rural Vista
8. Lebo
9. St. John-Hudson
10. Doniphan West

1A Division ll Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Golden Plains
4. Cunningham
5. Attica
6. St. Paul
7. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton
8. Waverly
9. Hutchinson-Central
Christian
10. Wetmore

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Blue Valley North
3. Lawrence
4. Haysville – Campus
5. Olathe South
6. Shawnee Mission NW
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Blue Valley
9. Lawrence Free State
10. Junction City

5A Boys
1. Andover
2. Basehor Linwood
3. Maize
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5. Bishop Carroll
6. Hays
7. Topeka West
8. Salina South
9. Bonner Springs
10. Lansing

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Paola
3. Mulvane
4. Abilene
5. McPherson
6. Ottawa
7. Buhler
8. Augusta
9. Tonganoxie
10. Parsons

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Wichita Collegiate
3. Cheney
4. Rock Creek
5. Hoisington
6. Haven
7. Lakin
8. Galena
9. St. Mary’s
10. Nemaha Central

2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Berean Academy
3. Belle Plaine
4. Lyndon
5. Erie
6. Sterling
7. Hutchinson Trinity
8. Ellinwood
9. Sedan
10. Sacred Heart Salina

1A Division l Boys
1. Little River
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Madison-Hamilton
4. St. John-Hudson
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Centralia
8. Olpe
9. Udall
10. Meade

1A Division ll Boys
1. Attica
2. Hanover
3. St. Francis
4. Cheylin
5. Logan/Palco
6. South Haven
7. Greeley County
8. Axtell
9. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton
10. Triplains-Brewster

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Knights Split with County Rival Southeast of ...

December 12, 2020 9:33 pm

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner – 12/12

 9:40 am

Central Girls Dominate, South Boys Hold on in...

December 11, 2020 11:26 pm

Sacred Heart Notches Two More Wins

 9:51 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Eight Area Basketball Teams in Late...

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls 1. Topeka High 2. Shawnee Mission NW 3. Derby 4. Shawnee Mission West...

December 15, 2020 Comments

More Free Covid Testing Available

Top News

December 15, 2020

Vehicle Theft Near Downtown Salina

Kansas News

December 15, 2020

Teen Charged in Shed Burglary

Kansas News

December 15, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vehicle Theft Near Downto...
December 15, 2020Comments
Teen Charged in Shed Burg...
December 15, 2020Comments
Pfizer Vaccine Arrives in...
December 14, 2020Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 112 N...
December 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices