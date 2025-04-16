Eggcellent Substitutes: Egg Prices and Easter

As spring blooms and Easter baskets fill with treats, many families are feeling the pinch at the grocery store—especially in the egg aisle. With the price of eggs remaining higher than usual, it’s no surprise that consumers are seeking alternatives. Luckily, there are affordable, nutritious, and even fun options for both your Easter celebrations and everyday cooking. Egg-Free Easter Fun Eggs have long been a staple of Easter traditions, but you don’t need a carton of the real thing to enjoy the holiday.

Plastic or Wooden Eggs: Reusable and easy to find at dollar stores, these eggs can be filled with stickers, small toys, coins, or candy. They’re durable, dye-free, and ready for hiding or gifting.

Crafty Creations: Get creative with construction paper, felt, or salt dough to make decorative eggs. These projects are not only budget-friendly but also a great opportunity for family bonding.

Nature-Inspired Hunts: Instead of a traditional egg hunt, consider hiding spring-themed items such as flower seed packets, painted rocks, or clues for a nature scavenger hunt.

Egg Substitutes in Cooking and Baking Eggs are a versatile kitchen staple, but you can successfully replace them in many recipes without sacrificing taste or nutrition. Here are some common egg substitutes, as recommended by Extension nutrition experts:

Flaxseed or Chia Seeds: Combine 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed or chia seed with 3 tablespoons of water. Let sit for 5–10 minutes until gelled. This works best in muffins, pancakes, and cookies.

Mashed Banana or Applesauce: Use 1/4 cup per egg. These add natural sweetness and moisture to baked goods.

Yogurt or Buttermilk: Also in 1/4 cup portions, these can replace eggs in recipes where leavening is not a key concern.

Commercial Egg Replacers: Found in the baking aisle, these products are specially formulated to mimic eggs and work well in most recipes.

Silken Tofu: Blend 1/4 cup per egg until smooth. It’s great for densely baked items like brownies.

Be sure to consider the role the egg plays in your recipe—whether it’s for moisture, binding, or leavening—to select the best substitute. Keeping Nutrition in Mind Eggs are a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, but so are many alternatives. Legumes, dairy, tofu, and whole grains can help fill in nutritional gaps when eggs are less affordable. For those seeking protein-rich breakfast options, try:

Overnight oats with yogurt or milk

Peanut butter toast with banana slices

Cottage cheese with fruit

Veggie breakfast burritos with beans

A Fresh Take on Tradition While high egg prices might feel like a bump in the road, they’re also an opportunity to try something new. Whether you’re baking with bananas instead of eggs or turning Easter into a creative craft day, these moments can spark fun, learning, and connection with your loved ones. And who knows—your family might discover a new favorite tradition along the way!

At K-State Research and Extension, we’re here to help you adapt with confidence, stretch your grocery budget, and keep the joy in your kitchen and your holiday celebrations. Stop by one of our offices or visit us online at https://www.centralkansas.k-state.edu for more tips, recipes, and ideas to keep your meals nourishing, affordable, and full of cheer.

_ _ _

Photo by Rodrigo Rodriguez on Unsplash