Effort to Improve Bridge Safety

In response to citizen concerns and in an effort to improve public safety for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians, the City of Salina has implemented traffic sign changes near the Magnolia Road bridge over the Smoky Hill River.

According to the City, the Magnolia Road bridge, located between Markley Road and the levee, has been identified as functionally obsolete due to its narrow width of just 24 feet from curb to curb. While there have been no reported crashes on or near the bridge in the past five years, the bridge’s limited width and vehicle speeds have prompted safety concerns from area residents.

To address these concerns, the City extended the 40 mph speed limit from the levee to east of the bridge and installed “Narrow Bridge” warning signs with a 30 mph advisory speed plaque before the bridge to alert drivers to the reduced width.

These adjustments are intended to increase driver awareness and promote safer travel through the area.

In addition to these short-term improvements, the City is also planning a significant infrastructure project for this section of Magnolia Road. In 2027/2028, Magnolia Road from Markley Road to the levee—including the bridge—will be widened, and a new sidewalk will be added, creating a safer and more accessible corridor for all users.