Eating Contest Contestants Announced

Two dozen people have been picked to part of the Smoky Hill Museums Street Fair’s Serious Eaters Competition.
According to the museum, 87 people vied to be contestants. From the pool of applicants, 24 lucky contestants and 6 alternates were selected by the participating restaurants Bravo Sliders-N-Bites, The Cozy Inn, and Martinelli’s Little Italy to partake in one of three eating contests.
The contests will take place in front of the Main Stage of the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair at 211 West Iron on September 28 at 1 pm.
Up first will be the contestants chosen by Bravo Sliders-N-Bites. They will be eating cheesecake sliders.
Up next will be The Cozy Inn contestants eating the famous Cozy burgers.
Martinelli’s Little Italy contestants will finish off the contest with one pound of spaghetti in marinara sauce.
Winners will receive a prize package valued at $200. The contestants and alternates area:
Bravo Sliders-N-Bites Contestants
- Todd “Ginger Beard” Senecal
- Marlyn “Marz” Delatorre
- Greg Taylor
- Tim “The Dark Knight” Bettes
- Nathan “Natester” McClanahan
- Albert “The Devourer” Bravo
- Travis Purser
- Sarah Geist
Bravo Sliders-N-Bites Alternates
- Christopher “Topher” Barlow
- Patrick Drueke
The Cozy Inn Contestants
- Preston Crawford
- Ben “Trooper Ben” Gardner
- Justin “Turbo turtle” Webb
- “Vern “the mechanic ” Cathey
- Emily Budden
- Stephanie Yonning
- Sara Smart
- Thomas Dolan
The Cozy Inn Alternates
- Wyatt “Big Dog” Cell
- Travis Ringquist
Martinelli’s Little Italy Contestants
- Adam “the Atomic Attacker” Keller
- Kenzie Taylor
- Conner “Bondo Jones” Barlow
- Joe “eat it all” Train
- Honesty Powell
- Kalvin Simmons
- Joseph “Big T” Turner
- Candy Mickle
Martinelli’s Little Italy Alternates
- Cory “Thickums” McDaniel
- Brett “Notorious BLT” Wilson