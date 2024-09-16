Eating Contest Contestants Announced

Two dozen people have been picked to part of the Smoky Hill Museums Street Fair’s Serious Eaters Competition.

According to the museum, 87 people vied to be contestants. From the pool of applicants, 24 lucky contestants and 6 alternates were selected by the participating restaurants Bravo Sliders-N-Bites, The Cozy Inn, and Martinelli’s Little Italy to partake in one of three eating contests.

The contests will take place in front of the Main Stage of the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair at 211 West Iron on September 28 at 1 pm.

Up first will be the contestants chosen by Bravo Sliders-N-Bites. They will be eating cheesecake sliders.

Up next will be The Cozy Inn contestants eating the famous Cozy burgers.

Martinelli’s Little Italy contestants will finish off the contest with one pound of spaghetti in marinara sauce.

Winners will receive a prize package valued at $200. The contestants and alternates area:

Bravo Sliders-N-Bites Contestants

Todd “Ginger Beard” Senecal

Marlyn “Marz” Delatorre

Greg Taylor

Tim “The Dark Knight” Bettes

Nathan “Natester” McClanahan

Albert “The Devourer” Bravo

Travis Purser

Sarah Geist

Bravo Sliders-N-Bites Alternates

Christopher “Topher” Barlow

Patrick Drueke

The Cozy Inn Contestants

Preston Crawford

Ben “Trooper Ben” Gardner

Justin “Turbo turtle” Webb

“Vern “the mechanic ” Cathey

Emily Budden

Stephanie Yonning

Sara Smart

Thomas Dolan

The Cozy Inn Alternates

Wyatt “Big Dog” Cell

Travis Ringquist

Martinelli’s Little Italy Contestants

Adam “the Atomic Attacker” Keller

Kenzie Taylor

Conner “Bondo Jones” Barlow

Joe “eat it all” Train

Honesty Powell

Kalvin Simmons

Joseph “Big T” Turner

Candy Mickle

Martinelli’s Little Italy Alternates