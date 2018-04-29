Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 63 °

“Earthquake” Wraps Up Science on Screen Series

Todd PittengerApril 29, 2018

There will be a whole lot of shaking going on when the Salina Art Center Cinema wraps up its 2018 Science on Screen series on Monday. A free showing of the film Earthquake  kicks off the event followed by Kansas Geological Survey Director Emeritus Rex Buchanan discussing seismic activity issues. The discussion will focus on recent earthquakes in Kansas, including the issue of induced, or man-made seismic activity and the Kansas response to it.

Science on Screen is free & open to the public. Science on Screen at the Art Center Cinema is made possible through a grant from the Coolidge Corner Theatre, with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

The purpose of the evening is to celebrate using one of the nation’s favorite pastime, going to the movies, o promote public understanding of science.

Per the Motion Picture Association of America’s most recent Theatrical Market Statistics Report, 71 percent of U.S. and Canadian citizens over age two—some 246 million people—attended a movie in 2016, purchasing an average of 5.3 tickets over the course of that year. Science on Screen and the National Evening aim to inspire in America’s many movie-lovers an increased appreciation for STEM topics by sharing with them the excitement of discovery and scientific enlightenment along with their popcorn.

This season the Salina Art Center Cinema has welcomed hundreds of participants and facilitated lively discussions with expert speakers around prehistoric sharks, drones, and even the psychology of relationships and memory.

The event on Monday evening begins at 5:30pm at the Salina Art Center Cinema.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

“Earthquake” Wraps Up S...

There will be a whole lot of shaking going on when the Salina Art Center Cinema wraps up its 2018 ...

April 29, 2018 Comments

Royals Snap Out of Sox Slump Behind...

Sports News

April 29, 2018

New Sculptures to Appear

Top News

April 29, 2018

Driver Killed When Airborne Truck H...

Kansas News

April 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Killed When Airbor...
April 29, 2018Comments
Area Students Awarded Sch...
April 29, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Revealing River Fe...
April 28, 2018Comments
Kathryn Adam was last seen on April 29th, 1993, at 4:30 in the morning at the Kwik Shop in Salina in the 1700 block of West Crawford Street.
Police Still Hope to Solv...
April 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH