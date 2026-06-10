City Limb Pickup Begins Monday

The City of Salina Public Works Department will perform a citywide limb pickup starting Monday, June 15th.

According to the City, staff will concentrate on removing and clearing tree debris from residential locations with concentration on removing debris from areas with the most significate damage.

Residents are asked to neatly stack tree limbs at the curb on their property with a maximum length limit of 10 feet. Please ensure the pile is not blocked by vehicles, and that there is no other debris or waste in the limbs. The City will be divided into six zones to efficiently address storm debris with crews working in each zone.

If residents choose to have their tree limbs removed sooner than the expected time frame, residents are encouraged to call the General Services office at (785) 309-5750 to schedule a special pick up for the standard fee/rate for removal.

The City will not be collecting on private properties, private streets, alleys, or commercial properties. All tree limbs and vegetation debris needs to be placed at the curb if it is intended for free City curbside pickup.