Phase Two of CityGo Route Changes

The second phase of changes to the Salina CityGo fixed route bus system will begin later this summer, following the first phase of updates completed in 2025. Phase two changes will include the addition of a new Orange Route beginning August 10th

According to OCCK, the new Orange Route will serve the industrial corridor and southwest Salina. It will run in a loop along Centennial Road, Schilling Road, Magnolia Road and 9th Street,

with transfer points at Planet Avenue Dillon’s and Walmart. Riders will be able to connect to the Orange Route from the Purple, Yellow and Red routes.

The addition of the Orange Route will allow the existing Purple Route to become more direct and efficient. The Purple Route is currently the longest route within the CityGo system and serves an average of 5,000 passengers each month. With the addition of the Orange Route, Purple Route will be shortened to provide a more direct route from downtown Salina to Walmart and back. Stops currently served by the Purple Route along Centennial Road will begin to be served by the Orange Route starting August 10th.

“We’re excited to bring this expansion to the fixed routes to get people closer to their desired destinations,” said Trell Grinter, Director of OCCK, Inc. Transportation. “This expansion is all about opening up new opportunities, connecting more people and moving Salina forward.”

Alongside the Orange Route, phase two of the Salina CityGo updates will include:

Hours of Service: Peak route hours will be adjusted to 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Yellow Route: Service to the Ash & Oakdale stop will be discontinued along the Yellow Route and will be served by the Blue Route.

Red Route: Service to Kenwood Cove and YMCA stops will be discontinued on the Red Route and will be served by the Blue Route.

Full details about the proposed changes are available at www.salinacitygo.com/citygo-route-changes.