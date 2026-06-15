City Water Supply Safe and Secure

The Consumer Confidence Report on water quality for the City of Salina for the calendar year of 2025 is now available online.

According to the City, in 2025 as in years past, the City of Salina’s tap water met all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and State Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) drinking water health standards.

Copies of the report will be available and included in the June 2025 Water Billing Notifications and can be found on the City’s website at www..salina-ks.gov/media/utilities/Consumer Confidence Reports/2026 Consumer Confidence Report.pdf

This brochure is a snapshot of the quality of the water that we provided last year. Included are the details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state standards. We are committed to providing you with information because informed customers are our best allies.

The City of Salina, Water Division, vigilantly safeguards its water supplies, and again, we are proud that the system has not violated a maximum contaminant level or other water quality standard.