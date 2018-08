Residents in the south-central Kansas town of Harper may have felt the earth move a little bit under their feet yesterday afternoon.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey say a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region Thursday a little after 1:30 p.m. The temblor was the strongest of four quakes that hit the area over a 24-hour period. Officials say the main quake was also felt in Wichita and Hesston.

