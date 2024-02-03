Earthquake Shakes Midwestern States

Did you feel it? A strong earthquake late Friday night centered near Oklahoma City was felt across several midwestern states.

According to the USGS, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:24 PM with an epicenter 5 miles northwest of Prague, Oklahoma. Smaller quakes, magnitudes 2.6 and 3.5, were reported around the same area shortly after.

There were reports of the quake being felt across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri.