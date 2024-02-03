Earthquake Shakes Midwestern States

Did you feel it? A strong earthquake late Friday night centered near Oklahoma City was felt across several midwestern states.
According to the USGS, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:24 PM with an epicenter 5 miles northwest of Prague, Oklahoma. Smaller quakes, magnitudes 2.6 and 3.5, were reported around the same area shortly after.
There were reports of the quake being felt across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.
Ad 1 of 1 (0:10)
Next
Stay
-0:10
Auto (225p)
225p
360p
Subtitles Off
UP NEXT
Salina Central Drops Pair to Derby, and other top stories from February 03, 2024.
0:27
Farmers’ Market and Local Food Producer Workshop Series Planned, and other top stories from February 02, 2024.
0:27
Ag Department Seeking Input, and other top stories from February 01, 2024.
0:27
Cattle Chat: Commercial Colostrum Replacements, and other top stories from January 30, 2024.
0:27
Aftermath of U.S strikes on pro-Iran targets in Iraq
0:42
Knife attack wounds three people in Paris – police
0:46
US strikes Iran-linked targets in Iraq, Syria
1:30
How North Korean eyelashes make their way to the West
4:12
16th century church rises from drying dam in Mexico
0:58
Wildfires rip through large swathes of central Chile
0:40