New February Most Wanted Online

The new February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday morning. Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include robbery, aggravated battery, making criminal threats, stalking, domestic violence battery, fleeing an eluding, felony drug crimes, and more.

The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, there have been 3,781 arrests and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted