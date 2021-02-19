Salina, KS

Earthquake Felt Friday Morning

February 19, 2021

Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake near the Oklahoma / Kansas border shook a large portion of the area.

According to the agency, preliminary data indicates a magnitude 4.5 earthquake was centered about Southwest of Manchester, Oklahoma and 7:56 AM.

The earthquake was felt throughout Central Kansas, including at the KSAL studios in Downtown Salina.  There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.

