Earthen Slide Prompts Road Closure at Area Lake

Todd PittengerMay 8, 2018

Officials continue to monitor earthen slides that occurred last year at Wilson Lake on the entrance to Lucas Park.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the exit lane to the Lucas Park entrance suffered shoulder damage from the earthen slides and is closed for public safety. The park remains open for camping and tourism.

Traffic has been rerouted through a one-way road. Drivers are advised to follow the detour signs, reduce speeds and be cautious while entering and exiting this temporary roadway.

Wilson Lake project staff and geotechnical engineers from the Kansas City District Office continue to monitor the earthen slides routinely.

The Corps has requested additional funding for road repairs and hopes to complete the project in 2019.

