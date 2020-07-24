Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 75 °

Early call to ‘pen doesn’t pay off for Royals

Royals.comJuly 24, 2020

Mike Matheny said all week that he would manage every game of this 60-game sprint like it was the most important game ever.

And Royals fans got a glimpse of that in Matheny’s first game as Kansas City’s skipper Friday night in Cleveland, a 2-0 victory for the Tribe.

In a scoreless game with one out in the fifth inning, Matheny pulled starter Danny Duffy, though Duffy had thrown just 65 pitches and had been stretched out enough to go 75-90.

But with runners on first and third, and with every run crucial considering how Cleveland starter Shane Bieber was dominating the Royals’ offense, Matheny brought in reliever Scott Barlow to face No. 9 hitter Oscar Mercado.

The move almost paid off, as Mercado bounced a potential double-play grounder just out of the reach of shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and into left-center field. Jordan Luplow scored.

Cesar Hernández followed by shooting another grounder just past third baseman Maikel Franco down the left-field line for another RBI hit, giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Report: Royals Close To Signing Matt Harvey

July 24, 2020 9:56 am

Royals Announce Roster Moves to Finalize Open...

July 23, 2020 1:25 pm

Dozier Tests Positive for COVID-19

July 22, 2020 10:00 am

Junis Placed on Injured List

July 20, 2020 11:31 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Early call to ‘pen doesn̵...

Mike Matheny said all week that he would manage every game of this 60-game sprint like it was the mo...

July 24, 2020 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/25

Sports News

July 24, 2020

Milford to be Treated For Toxic Alg...

Top News

July 24, 2020

6 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Top News

July 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Construction Site Burglar...
July 24, 2020Comments
Short Pursuit Ends in Dru...
July 24, 2020Comments
Property Stolen From a Bu...
July 24, 2020Comments
Police Looking For Person...
July 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH