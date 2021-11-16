Salina, KS

Early Birds Can Catch Meteor Shower

Jeff GarretsonNovember 16, 2021

Get ready for a great show in the night sky this week.

Jeffrey Kasoff with the Salina Astronomy Club tells KSAL News that a partial lunar eclipse and one of the best meteor showers of the year will all take place this week.

The Leonid meteor shower will peak around Wednesday and Thursday. The Leonids occur as Earth passes through the debris field left behind from Comet Tempel-Tuttle.

Weather permitting – Kasoff says the early birds on Wednesday morning around 4am – will get the best chance to see the meteor shower.

 

In the early morning hours of Friday, November 19 – sky gazers can watch a 3-hour-long partial eclipse of the moon.

 

 

For more information on the Salina Astronomy club go online: www.salinaastronomy.cuma

Jeffrey Kasoff, Salina Astronomy Club

