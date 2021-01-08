Salina, KS

Eagles Soar Over South

Todd PittengerJanuary 8, 2021

The Maize Eagles soared into Salina Friday evening to take on the South Cougars in girls basketball action.

Playing just their third game of the year because of COVID, Maize jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Sydney Holmes hit 3 quick 3 point shots from long range to get things going, and Maize led 23 -6 at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime the lead ballooned to 37 – 17.

The Eagles turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, holding the Cougars to just 6 total points in the third quarter, and with a running clock in the fourth quarter no points to win going away 60 -23.

Three differed Eagles scored in double digits including Holmes with 25, Baylee Miller with 14, and Jade Martinez with 11.

Acacia Weis led the Cougars with 8 points.

Maize climbs to 3 – 0 for the season, while South falls to 0 -6.

The boys did not play as the Cougar team is dealing with COVID.

The South girls will be on the road Tuesday at Newton, while the boys will be off again because of COVID.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Eagles Soar Over South

