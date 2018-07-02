DVACK Launches Capital Campaign

A Salina organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault is launching a capital campaign. The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas has started a campaign to fund renovation of a new, much larger facility to better accommodate the influx of victims served annually.

The capital campaign was made possible by the generosity of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and Blue Beacon. The Hansen Foundation awarded DVACK a grant in the amount of $468,675.00 to assist with this project. Blue Beacon, as the lead donor, along with Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s grant award, represents a 58% cornerstone of the capital campaign.

“Our agency has outgrown our existing facility, precipitating the need for additional space to better accommodate personnel and additional victims,” said Andrea Quill, Executive Director of DVACK. Due to the emergency shelter remaining at full capacity, oftentimes victims are referred out of DVACK’s service area to seek safe refuge. Victims should not have to leave behind their support systems such as friends, family, parish, and co-workers, in order to escape abuse. “We are so grateful for Dane G. Hansen Foundation and Blue Beacon’s support. Because of their substantial contributions, DVACK will be afforded the opportunity to enhance client confidentiality and optimize victim services. With a larger facility, the agency will be able to serve more victims and minimize the need to relocate victims to unknown communities where their support is lacking,” Quill said. “We are hopeful the community will recognize the significant impact this project will have on our community and lend their support to complete the project in its entirety.”

More than 1,000 survivors seek services from the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas each year. DVACK’s mission is to reduce the incidence of domestic violence and sexual offenses and to provide comfort and support to victims through crisis intervention and support services in North-Central Kansas.

DVACK is the only accredited domestic violence and sexual assault agency providing lifesaving services to victims in the ten counties it serves.