Dust Ventilation Fire at Crestwood

No one was hurt in a workplace fire incident Wednesday afternoon at Crestwood Custom Cabinets.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that fire crews were called to the cabinet making business located at 601 E. Water Well Road around 2:30pm to the report of a fire in the sawdust collection system.

Employees were evacuated for 30-minutes while the Salina Fire Department kept the danger contained to a pipe in the ventilation system.

Police say there were no injuries and no damage reported.