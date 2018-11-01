Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 40 °

Dust Ventilation Fire at Crestwood

KSAL StaffNovember 1, 2018

No one was hurt in a workplace fire incident Wednesday afternoon at Crestwood Custom Cabinets.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that fire crews were called to the cabinet making business located at 601 E. Water Well Road around 2:30pm to the report of a fire in the sawdust collection system.

Employees were evacuated for 30-minutes while the Salina Fire Department kept the danger contained to a pipe in the ventilation system.

Police say there were no injuries and no damage reported.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Dodge Ram Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck on Halloween. Captain Paul Forrester ...

November 1, 2018 Comments

Imagining a New Future

Top News

November 1, 2018

Dust Ventilation Fire at Crestwood

Kansas News

November 1, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Dodge Ram Stolen
November 1, 2018Comments
Dust Ventilation Fire at ...
November 1, 2018Comments
Students Riot at Crisis C...
October 31, 2018Comments
Three Inducted into Salin...
October 31, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH