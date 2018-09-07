Duo in Custody after Suspected Copper Theft

A husband and wife are questioning the wisdom of their decision to steal some copper pipe and wire earlier this week.

Deputies were called to an abandoned farmstead west of Hoisington a little before 1 p.m. Tuesday, where they encountered the suspects, who told them their vehicle was stuck in the mud.

While assisting the pair, officers found the stolen materials, and arrested 47-year-old Brett D. Woods and 44-year-old Aundria M. Pasek, both of Victoria.

They were taken to Barton County Jail on burglary charges.