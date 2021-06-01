Dunham’s Sports Opens Friday

A new sporting goods store will open in Salina this week. Dunham’s Sports opens in the Central Mall on Friday.

A ribbon cutting will be hosted on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Central Mall.

According to the company, the new location will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community.

Dunham’s is planning a weekend of events.

The first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday, June 4th will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with

one being worth $100. On Saturday, June 5th, the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports t-shirt.

The first 50 people to make a purchase on Sunday, June 6th will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.

The opening of the Salina location is the second Dunham’s Sports in the state of Kansas.

Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, operating 240 stores in 22 states. Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, Dunham’s Sports has grown to become the leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.

The new Salina store will offer expanded footwear and apparel departments, a large outdoor hunt, fish, camp and water sports area, and a broad selection of fitness equipment. In addition, Dunham’s Sports will offer a wide selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a large golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, Go Carts and Mini Bikes, work wear, denim, hydration and much more.

Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.